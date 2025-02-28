CHARAMBA : ALL ZANU PF CARS MUST PAY TOLL FEES

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has warned all Zanu PF vehicles passing through toll gates to pay toll fees as required by the law as no one including Government departments is exempted from such tax.
He said even
the Office of the President must and it pays toll fees and this is done at
Zinara in advance. He said what Government has after paying in advance are toll
certificates and not toll exemptions.
Charamba
condemned party members who force their way through toll gates without paying
fees describing the act as an abuse of tax that puts Zanu PF into disrepute.
Charamba who
was responding to a post on X by The Mirror showing a Zanu PF branded vehicle
for Zaka South Constituency bypassing a tollgate last week, warned officials
committing the crime that they can be expelled from the party.
He hailed
Matthew Takaona, a former commissioner with the Zimbabwe Media Commissioner and
now consultant with The Mirror and Mirror crew for exposing corruption at the
toll gates.
Charamba said
that no one is exempted; from Government to political parties adding that party
logos on vehicles must not be abused to break the law.
“There is
nothing exempting party vehicles and drivers from meeting their toll
obligations. All Government Departments, the Office of the President included
make yearly payments to Zinara and get certificates for that facility.
“No to tax
abuse in the name in the name of party logo. That’s putting the ruling party
into disrepute and it’s a dismissible offence, according to party rules.
“Thanks Matthew
Takaona and your Mirror crew, there is nothing exempting party vehicles and
drivers from meeting their toll obligations. Well done Mirror,” said Charamba.
Mirror
photographer, Nyasha Mariga last week filmed a party vehicle owned by Zaka
South MP, Clemence Chiduwa passing through the tollgate without paying toll
fees. The crew questioned the station supervisor on the incident and he
conceded that the vehicle was in breach of the law. Constable Chihoma of
Masvingo Central Police actually assisted the driver of the vehicle to break
the law.
Zinara
categorically stated through a statement to The Mirror that party vehicles are
not exempt from paying toll fees. He said Police officers were aware of that.
Police
Spokesperson Paul Nyathi referred all questions to Zinara. Masvingo Mirror
