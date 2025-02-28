CHARAMBA : ALL ZANU PF CARS MUST PAY TOLL FEES



Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has warned all Zanu PF vehicles passing through toll gates to pay toll fees as required by the law as no one including Government departments is exempted from such tax.

He said even the Office of the President must and it pays toll fees and this is done at Zinara in advance. He said what Government has after paying in advance are toll certificates and not toll exemptions.

Charamba condemned party members who force their way through toll gates without paying fees describing the act as an abuse of tax that puts Zanu PF into disrepute.

Charamba who was responding to a post on X by The Mirror showing a Zanu PF branded vehicle for Zaka South Constituency bypassing a tollgate last week, warned officials committing the crime that they can be expelled from the party.

He hailed Matthew Takaona, a former commissioner with the Zimbabwe Media Commissioner and now consultant with The Mirror and Mirror crew for exposing corruption at the toll gates.

Charamba said that no one is exempted; from Government to political parties adding that party logos on vehicles must not be abused to break the law.

“There is nothing exempting party vehicles and drivers from meeting their toll obligations. All Government Departments, the Office of the President included make yearly payments to Zinara and get certificates for that facility.

“No to tax abuse in the name in the name of party logo. That’s putting the ruling party into disrepute and it’s a dismissible offence, according to party rules.

“Thanks Matthew Takaona and your Mirror crew, there is nothing exempting party vehicles and drivers from meeting their toll obligations. Well done Mirror,” said Charamba.

Mirror photographer, Nyasha Mariga last week filmed a party vehicle owned by Zaka South MP, Clemence Chiduwa passing through the tollgate without paying toll fees. The crew questioned the station supervisor on the incident and he conceded that the vehicle was in breach of the law. Constable Chihoma of Masvingo Central Police actually assisted the driver of the vehicle to break the law.

Zinara categorically stated through a statement to The Mirror that party vehicles are not exempt from paying toll fees. He said Police officers were aware of that.

Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi referred all questions to Zinara. Masvingo Mirror