AFRIKANERS SOWING DIVISION, SAYS RAMAPHOSA

AfriForum's CEO, Kallie Kriel, has responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's accusation that lobby groups, including Solidarity, are sowing division by visiting the Trump administration in the United States.
"What they
are doing has spawned divisions in our nation. This is not a nation-building
process of running around the world to have your problems solved, that's sowing
division," said Ramaphosa speaking on Thursday during an education summit
in Gauteng.
Responding to
the remarks, Kriel said their visit at the White House stemmed from
frustrations with the South African government's refusal to address their
concerns.
He blamed
Ramaphosa and African National Congress (ANC) leaders for causing division
through the implementation of the Bela Act and Land expropriation without
compensation.
“It is
Ramaphosa who signed the anti-Afrikaans Bela Act – an act that threatens the
cultural existence of Afrikaans-speaking cultural communities. It is also
Ramaphosa who signed the Expropriation Act. It is he who refuses to condemn
slogans such as ‘Kill the Boer’ and it is the same president who denies the
existence of farm murders,” said Kriel.
Kriel added
that the lobby groups, including Solidarity and the Solidarity Movement, sent
letters to Ramaphosa regarding the Bela Act, the Expropriation Act and the
current tension with the US, but these letters were ignored.
“We will not be
deterred. We will simply continue to fight for the interests of the country,
and we will also fight unashamedly for the interests of Afrikaners. These
statements only motivate us more to get our message out loud and clear. We are
not going to be silenced by the so-called ‘cancel culture’ and we look forward
to the future," he said.
Meanwhile, the
delegation is still in the US where it is continuing discussions with the Trump
administration. IOL
0 comments:
Post a Comment