CSOs IN CRISIS MEETING

Representatives of civic society organisations (CSOs) convened an urgent crisis meeting in Harare this week to discuss survival strategies following United States President Donald Trump’s directive to suspend global aid, the Zimbabwe Independent has learned.
Trump recently
issued a sweeping Executive Order, including a 90-day freeze on international
aid, disrupting the operations of non-governmental organisations (NGOs)
worldwide.
The move has
had a significant impact in the US, where thousands of jobs are at risk as
Washington restructures the US Agency for International Development (USAid).
Established in
1961 by the country’s late former president John F Kennedy during the Cold War,
USAid has channelled billions of dollars to CSOs, particularly in developing
countries, to fund various projects.
However, the
latest suspension has left many organisations scrambling for alternatives.
Sources within
Zimbabwe’s civic society told the Independent that leaders of organisations
heavily reliant on USAid funding met this week to strategise on sustaining
operations amid the funding crisis.
The “crisis
meeting”, attended by representatives of the global civil society community,
was organised by the National Association of Non-Governmental Organisations
(Nango) to address how CSOs could continue operations without US funding.
“Representatives
from regional bodies, including Zambia, and international organisations, such
as those from France, met in Zimbabwe this week at Nango’s invitation,” a
source said.
“The meeting
focused on coping mechanisms following Trump’s announcement. Many
Nango-affiliated organisations are already feeling the impact of Washington’s
directive.”
Stakeholders
also explored adaptation strategies to remain relevant to their constituents.
“USAid funded
CSOs through various methods. Some received direct funding, while others, known
as fund managers, distributed grants to smaller CSOs,” another source
explained.
“The 90-day
freeze halted all funds, suspending projects and activities. Workers were
either notified of impending contract terminations or reassigned to non-USAid
projects. The meeting also addressed the broader implications of the
suspension.”
The US embassy
in Harare confirmed that Washington was reviewing its donor assistance to
Zimbabwe, as part of broader policy realignment under Trump’s “America First”
agenda.
“The review of
all foreign assistance programmes will ensure they are efficient and consistent
with US foreign policy under the America First agenda,” the embassy stated.
“The US embassy
in Zimbabwe has paused its foreign assistance and is reviewing its programmes
to bring them in line with this Executive Order and the waiver.”
Nango-affiliated
CSOs employ approximately 18 000 people across Zimbabwe, with several
organisations already instructing staff to stop work until the freeze is
lifted.
Zimbabwe
Farmers Union operations director Prince Kuipa warned that the aid suspension
was affecting farmers reliant on health initiatives, including access to
anti-retroviral (ARV) medication.
“Farmers are
indirectly impacted by the freeze on water, sanitation, and health projects.
Suspending the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) would harm
farmers living with HIV who depend on free ARVs,” he said. Zimbabwe Independent
