CSOs IN CRISIS MEETING

Representatives of civic society organisations (CSOs) convened an urgent crisis meeting in Harare this week to discuss survival strategies following United States President Donald Trump’s directive to suspend global aid, the Zimbabwe Independent has learned.

Trump recently issued a sweeping Executive Order, including a 90-day freeze on international aid, disrupting the operations of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) worldwide.

The move has had a significant impact in the US, where thousands of jobs are at risk as Washington restructures the US Agency for International Development (USAid).

Established in 1961 by the country’s late former president John F Kennedy during the Cold War, USAid has channelled billions of dollars to CSOs, particularly in developing countries, to fund various projects.

However, the latest suspension has left many organisations scrambling for alternatives.

Sources within Zimbabwe’s civic society told the Independent that leaders of organisations heavily reliant on USAid funding met this week to strategise on sustaining operations amid the funding crisis.

The “crisis meeting”, attended by representatives of the global civil society community, was organised by the National Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (Nango) to address how CSOs could continue operations without US funding.

“Representatives from regional bodies, including Zambia, and international organisations, such as those from France, met in Zimbabwe this week at Nango’s invitation,” a source said.

“The meeting focused on coping mechanisms following Trump’s announcement. Many Nango-affiliated organisations are already feeling the impact of Washington’s directive.”

Stakeholders also explored adaptation strategies to remain relevant to their constituents.

“USAid funded CSOs through various methods. Some received direct funding, while others, known as fund managers, distributed grants to smaller CSOs,” another source explained.

“The 90-day freeze halted all funds, suspending projects and activities. Workers were either notified of impending contract terminations or reassigned to non-USAid projects. The meeting also addressed the broader implications of the suspension.”

The US embassy in Harare confirmed that Washington was reviewing its donor assistance to Zimbabwe, as part of broader policy realignment under Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“The review of all foreign assistance programmes will ensure they are efficient and consistent with US foreign policy under the America First agenda,” the embassy stated.

“The US embassy in Zimbabwe has paused its foreign assistance and is reviewing its programmes to bring them in line with this Executive Order and the waiver.”

Nango-affiliated CSOs employ approximately 18 000 people across Zimbabwe, with several organisations already instructing staff to stop work until the freeze is lifted.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union operations director Prince Kuipa warned that the aid suspension was affecting farmers reliant on health initiatives, including access to anti-retroviral (ARV) medication.

“Farmers are indirectly impacted by the freeze on water, sanitation, and health projects. Suspending the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) would harm farmers living with HIV who depend on free ARVs,” he said. Zimbabwe Independent