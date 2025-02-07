MISSING TEEN GIRL TURNED INTO SEX SLAVE

A 13-YEAR-OLD teenager from Buhera, was allegedly kidnapped as a sex slave by her friend and mother, and subjected to unprotected sex with multiple men by the duo which pocketed the earnings.
The suspects,
Lisa Gosho (19) and her 38-year-old mother, Nyaradzai Chitsamba, appeared
before Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo, facing kidnapping
charges as defined in Section 93(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act — which makes it illegal to detain someone without legal authority
and restrict their movement.
During the hearing, the self-acting duo was not asked to plead and was denied bail. They were remanded in custody to February 13 for routine remand.
Rusape District
Public Prosecutor, Ms Event Dhliwayo presented a disturbing case in court,
where Gosho allegedly lured the girl to her mother’s house with mango fruits.
The girl was
allegedly detained for 12 days, forced into prostitution, and only released at
night to meet sex clients at Murambinda Town Centre.
“The
complainant was reported missing by her guardian on January 4, 2025 at ZRP
Murambinda. Lisa Gosho and the complainant are friends. Nyaradzai Chitsamba is
Gosho’s biological mother.
“On January 3,
2025, around 11am, at Murambinda Town Centre, Gosho approached the complainant,
who was playing with her friends, and asked her to accompany her home to
collect some mangoes.
“The
unsuspecting girl agreed. Upon arrival, Gosho introduced the complainant to
Chitsamba as her friend. Later that day, around 4pm, Gosho took the complainant
to a walled house in Jaru location, where she was detained, and denied
permission to return home. Gosho hired different men and forced the complainant
to have unprotected sexual intercourse with them, receiving payment for the
services,” said Ms Dhliwayo.
Ms Dhliwayo
further alleged that the following day, the victim was relocated to a village
near the town centre, and forced to meet sexual clients at night.
“On January 4,
2025, around 4pm, Gosho moved the complainant to Dave Village, under Chief
Nyashanu, and left her in Chitsamba’s custody.
“Chitsamba
detained the complainant in a room, providing only a bucket as a toilet, and
releasing her at night.
“The
complainant was denied access to neighbours. Gosho would pick up the
complainant at night and take her to Murambinda Town Centre, where she was
forced to have unprotected sexual intercourse with multiple men.
“Afterwards,
Gosho would return the complainant to Chitsamba, who would lock her in a room.
“The matter
came to light on January 15, 2025 when the complainant’s guardian received a
tip-off that the missing child had been spotted with Gosho at Murambinda,” she
said.
Ms Dhliwayo
added: “Acting on this information, two police officers joined forces with the
guardian and proceeded to Dave Village to search for the complainant. Upon
arrival, they encountered Chitsamba, who denied ever seeing the complainant.
“Despite
Chitsamba’s denial, police officers conducted a thorough search of the
premises, and discovered the complainant hidden behind a door in the kitchen.
The complainant was rescued and taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for
medical attention. A subsequent medical report confirmed that she had been
sexually abused.” Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment