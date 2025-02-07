MISSING TEEN GIRL TURNED INTO SEX SLAVE

A 13-YEAR-OLD teenager from Buhera, was allegedly kidnapped as a sex slave by her friend and mother, and subjected to unprotected sex with multiple men by the duo which pocketed the earnings.

The suspects, Lisa Gosho (19) and her 38-year-old mother, Nyaradzai Chitsamba, appeared before Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo, facing kidnapping charges as defined in Section 93(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act — which makes it illegal to detain someone without legal authority and restrict their movement.

During the hearing, the self-acting duo was not asked to plead and was denied bail. They were remanded in custody to February 13 for routine remand.

Rusape District Public Prosecutor, Ms Event Dhliwayo presented a disturbing case in court, where Gosho allegedly lured the girl to her mother’s house with mango fruits.

The girl was allegedly detained for 12 days, forced into prostitution, and only released at night to meet sex clients at Murambinda Town Centre.

“The complainant was reported missing by her guardian on January 4, 2025 at ZRP Murambinda. Lisa Gosho and the complainant are friends. Nyaradzai Chitsamba is Gosho’s biological mother.

“On January 3, 2025, around 11am, at Murambinda Town Centre, Gosho approached the complainant, who was playing with her friends, and asked her to accompany her home to collect some mangoes.

“The unsuspecting girl agreed. Upon arrival, Gosho introduced the complainant to Chitsamba as her friend. Later that day, around 4pm, Gosho took the complainant to a walled house in Jaru location, where she was detained, and denied permission to return home. Gosho hired different men and forced the complainant to have unprotected sexual intercourse with them, receiving payment for the services,” said Ms Dhliwayo.

Ms Dhliwayo further alleged that the following day, the victim was relocated to a village near the town centre, and forced to meet sexual clients at night.

“On January 4, 2025, around 4pm, Gosho moved the complainant to Dave Village, under Chief Nyashanu, and left her in Chitsamba’s custody.

“Chitsamba detained the complainant in a room, providing only a bucket as a toilet, and releasing her at night.

“The complainant was denied access to neighbours. Gosho would pick up the complainant at night and take her to Murambinda Town Centre, where she was forced to have unprotected sexual intercourse with multiple men.

“Afterwards, Gosho would return the complainant to Chitsamba, who would lock her in a room.

“The matter came to light on January 15, 2025 when the complainant’s guardian received a tip-off that the missing child had been spotted with Gosho at Murambinda,” she said.

Ms Dhliwayo added: “Acting on this information, two police officers joined forces with the guardian and proceeded to Dave Village to search for the complainant. Upon arrival, they encountered Chitsamba, who denied ever seeing the complainant.

“Despite Chitsamba’s denial, police officers conducted a thorough search of the premises, and discovered the complainant hidden behind a door in the kitchen. The complainant was rescued and taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for medical attention. A subsequent medical report confirmed that she had been sexually abused.” Manica Post