MAN KILLS MAID, DISSOLVES BODY IN ACID

In a chilling case, a man from Matsheumhlope, Bulawayo, has appeared in court for allegedly helping his friend cover up a murder by dissolving the victim’s body in an acid.
Cassy Chivako
recently stood before Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Ngoni Nduna, facing
charges of being an accessory to murder. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded
in custody until 4 March.
According to
prosecutors, on May 30, 2020, Chivako’s friend, Paul Tawana Clifford Ngwenya,
allegedly attacked and killed Tapelo Mazolo, a maid employed at a residence in
Matsheumhlope. Ngwenya reportedly struck Mazolo with an iron pole, resulting in
her death.
In an attempt
to conceal the crime, Chivako and Ngwenya allegedly devised a plan to dissolve
the victim’s body. They purchased 25 litres of a named acid from a local store
and a 200-litre drum from Ascot Mall. Chivako then assisted Ngwenya in
submerging the body in the acid-filled drum.
The crime was
uncovered on 10 June 2020 when Buzwani Ngwenya, a gardener at the same
residence, entered the main house to turn off some lights. Upon noticing a foul
smell, he immediately alerted the police.
Detectives from
Hillside Police Station and CID Homicide responded to the scene. Inside the
deceased’s room, they discovered a blue drum in the en-suite bathroom
containing a corrosive liquid. Wrapped in a black plastic bag inside the drum
was the decomposing body of the victim.
Following
investigations, both Chivako and Ngwenya were arrested. However, medical
examinations later revealed that Ngwenya suffers from a mental disorder,
leading to his admission to Mlondolozi Special Institution. B Metro
