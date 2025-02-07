MAN KILLS MAID, DISSOLVES BODY IN ACID

In a chilling case, a man from Matsheumhlope, Bulawayo, has appeared in court for allegedly helping his friend cover up a murder by dissolving the victim’s body in an acid.

Cassy Chivako recently stood before Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Ngoni Nduna, facing charges of being an accessory to murder. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody until 4 March.

According to prosecutors, on May 30, 2020, Chivako’s friend, Paul Tawana Clifford Ngwenya, allegedly attacked and killed Tapelo Mazolo, a maid employed at a residence in Matsheumhlope. Ngwenya reportedly struck Mazolo with an iron pole, resulting in her death.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Chivako and Ngwenya allegedly devised a plan to dissolve the victim’s body. They purchased 25 litres of a named acid from a local store and a 200-litre drum from Ascot Mall. Chivako then assisted Ngwenya in submerging the body in the acid-filled drum.

The crime was uncovered on 10 June 2020 when Buzwani Ngwenya, a gardener at the same residence, entered the main house to turn off some lights. Upon noticing a foul smell, he immediately alerted the police.

Detectives from Hillside Police Station and CID Homicide responded to the scene. Inside the deceased’s room, they discovered a blue drum in the en-suite bathroom containing a corrosive liquid. Wrapped in a black plastic bag inside the drum was the decomposing body of the victim.

Following investigations, both Chivako and Ngwenya were arrested. However, medical examinations later revealed that Ngwenya suffers from a mental disorder, leading to his admission to Mlondolozi Special Institution. B Metro