COUNCIL PAYS US$131K FOR BROKEN DOWN GRADER

Buhera Rural District Council (RDC) has suspended its head of Procurement, Torai Mudyiwa without pay or benefits after he appeared in court over alleged corruption in the procurement of a mechanised grader from Leapium Holdings.

Local authority chairperson, Alderman Thomas Matsenhura confirmed the suspension to The Mirror and said Mudyiwa who received the letter of suspension last week is going to appear before a disciplinary hearing within 14 days.

“I can confirm that the head of Procurement was suspended without pay with effect from Thursday, and his hearing will be done within 14 days from the day he was served with suspension letter,” said Matsenhura.

The letter of suspension says Mudyiwa will face three counts of misconduct; failure to submit Leapium Holdings’ relevant documentation that include dealership authority, V.A.T clearance and NSSA registration before awarding the tender for grader supply.

The second count is that he failed to advise the then CEO Emily Chibvongodze on the tender awarding process and the third allegation is violating Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ)’s Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act by contracting a company which does not have the required documents which are PRAZ registration, V.A.T clearance, dealership authority, company profile and NSSA registration.

Mudyiwa was recently arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) together with Chibvongodze and they are appearing at Murambinda Magistrate Court.

The two awarded Leapium Holdings a grader tender and paid US$131 687 deposit. The delivered grader is not in working condition.

Council sought refund from the supplier and only US$9 342 was paid leaving the council with a net loss of US$122 345. Masvingo Mirror