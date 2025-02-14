PUPILS BANNED FROM TEACHERS HOUSES

Learners have been barred from visiting teachers’ quarters for no reasonable cause, while no learner will be barred from attending school over non-payment of fees or levies, lack of a birth certificate, pregnancy and lack quality of results.

These are part of the several regulations gazetted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr Torerayi Moyo yesterday, as the Heritage-Based Education curriculum takes root.

Minister Moyo invoked the Education Act through Statutory Instrument 13 of 2025 to give effect to regulations meant to instil discipline both on students and teachers.

The regulations, to be cited as the Education (General) Regulations, 2025, are meant to stop societal vices such as drug abuse, sexual abuse, and bullying, among others. Section 12 of the regulations provides that when a girl child gets pregnant, the school must provide psycho-social support.

“Where a girl who is a pupil at a school becomes pregnant, the school head — (a) shall inform the parents of the girl as soon as possible if they are not already aware of the pregnancy, (b) shall facilitate psycho-social supportive services to the girl and parent, (c) if the girl and her parents so wish, the girl shall be permitted to remain at school for as long as possible before the delivery of her child, and to return thereafter as soon as her health and the health of her child permit it,” reads the regulations.

Section 14 of the regulations does not allow students to visit teachers’ quarters.

“14 (1) No pupils must be allowed at the school staff quarters. (2) Every school shall develop guidelines for the pupils to access staff offices and base rooms to ensure safety of the pupils. (3) Subsection (1) shall not apply where the pupil is a child or relative of the teacher or member of staff whose living-quarters he or she enters and resides in,” reads the regulations.

Section 18 empowers a school head to suspend a pupil whom he or she reasonably suspects of serious misconduct for up to 14 days to allow investigations.

“No pupil may be suspended from school without first being granted a reasonable opportunity, with the support of his or her parents, to make representations with respect to the proposed suspension,” the regulations read.

Section 20 prevents pupils from being excluded from school for non-payment of any form of school fees or levies.

However, it imposes an obligation on parents and guardians to pay school fees and levies before schools open for a new term.

The regulations seek to provide equal opportunity to education and it stipulates that no pupil should be denied an opportunity to learn because of the quality of his or her results.

“Basic education is compulsory and, if the parents of the pupil cannot afford the tuition fees and levies at a Government school, the State shall assist, within the limits of the resources available to it, in providing that education.

“Admission of children into Government schools; No school head shall exclude a child of school-going age from enrolment at a Government school solely on the ground that the child does not have a birth certificate. No child of school-going age shall be denied admission into basic education in Government schools based on the quality of results he or she possesses,” reads the regulations.

A fine not exceeding level six or imprisonment of up to six months shall apply to those found guilty of violating the above.

The regulations also empower the school head to expel a pupil if he or she is satisfied, after a fair hearing that the pupil is guilty of serious misconduct and in expelling the pupil, he should notify the parents furnishing them with reasons for his or her decision.

But the expulsion should be effected after consultation with the District Schools Inspector (DSI) and responsible authority of the school, if it is a non-Government school.

A parent of an expelled pupil has 14 days of appealing in writing to the Permanent Secretary or any other person designated by the Permanent Secretary through the DSI and a decision should be made within a month.

The learner concerned might be allowed to attend lessons unless school authorities feel on reasonable grounds, that such attendance might lead to indiscipline or injury to any person or damage to property.

The school head is obliged to notify his superior about his decision to expel a pupil including the Permanent Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education and the reasons for doing so. Herald