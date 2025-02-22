AMAI IN AUSTRALIA FOR DONATIONS

The country’s Health and Child Care ambassador, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also the Angel of Hope Foundation (AoHF) patron, yesterday toured Blacktown Hospital in Western Sydney, Australia.
She visited its
maternity and children’s wards, radiation oncology department and the diabetic
outpatient unit, among other units, to appreciate their operations and assess
areas of possible partnership with Zimbabwe.
Amai Mnangagwa
was invited to Australia to receive medical equipment from charity and
healthcare organisations. Amai Mnangagwa’s delegation includes a medical
practitioner.
Other issues
discussed include staff exchange and skills transfer between Blacktown’s
medical staff and Zimbabwe’s nurses and doctors.
Blacktown
Hospital expressed a lot of interest in twinning with Zimbabwean hospitals,
particularly in terms of decommissioned equipment, which they can donate to
Zimbabwe.
Back home, the
First Lady works with hospitals and clinics around the country, mobilising
resources and equipment for them through her foundation and its partners.
She believes
access to healthcare services, especially for women and children, is critical,
hence ensuring their well-being is her main goal.
Blacktown
Hospital offers a comprehensive bouquet of healthcare services, including
emergency care, as well as surgical, medical, maternity, paediatric, mental
health, rehabilitation, imaging and diagnostic services.
They have been
following the First Lady’s work through her foundation that is benefiting the
elderly, children, youths, women, girls and people with disabilities, among
others.
The AoHF’s
partnership with other international organisations has in the past yielded
specialist training opportunities for Zimbabwean nurses and doctors.
Hundreds of
Zimbabwean doctors have so far trained in women’s health, which includes
reproductive and sexual care and fertility care capacity, thanks to her
philanthropic work. Sunday Mail
