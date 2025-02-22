AMAI IN AUSTRALIA FOR DONATIONS



The country’s Health and Child Care ambassador, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also the Angel of Hope Foundation (AoHF) patron, yesterday toured Blacktown Hospital in Western Sydney, Australia.

She visited its maternity and children’s wards, radiation oncology department and the diabetic outpatient unit, among other units, to appreciate their operations and assess areas of possible partnership with Zimbabwe.

Amai Mnangagwa was invited to Australia to receive medical equipment from charity and healthcare organisations. Amai Mnangagwa’s delegation includes a medical practitioner.

Other issues discussed include staff exchange and skills transfer between Blacktown’s medical staff and Zimbabwe’s nurses and doctors.

Blacktown Hospital expressed a lot of interest in twinning with Zimbabwean hospitals, particularly in terms of decommissioned equipment, which they can donate to Zimbabwe.

Back home, the First Lady works with hospitals and clinics around the country, mobilising resources and equipment for them through her foundation and its partners.

She believes access to healthcare services, especially for women and children, is critical, hence ensuring their well-being is her main goal.

Blacktown Hospital offers a comprehensive bouquet of healthcare services, including emergency care, as well as surgical, medical, maternity, paediatric, mental health, rehabilitation, imaging and diagnostic services.

They have been following the First Lady’s work through her foundation that is benefiting the elderly, children, youths, women, girls and people with disabilities, among others.

The AoHF’s partnership with other international organisations has in the past yielded specialist training opportunities for Zimbabwean nurses and doctors.

Hundreds of Zimbabwean doctors have so far trained in women’s health, which includes reproductive and sexual care and fertility care capacity, thanks to her philanthropic work. Sunday Mail