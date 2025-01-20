ZANU PF : WE ARE READY TO AMEND CONSTITUTION

ZanuPF is ready to amend the Constitution and mobilise its members to resoundingly vote in favour of the amendment in a referendum to pave way for President Mnangagwa to lead the country until 2030, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the revolutionary party’s Politburo member, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, has said.
The ruling
party’s Mashonaland West Province, which held a Provincial Coordinating
Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday, has announced a significant
growth in its membership, boasting over 600 000 registered members across six
political administrative districts.
The development
puts the party in good stead ahead of a possible referendum to extend President
Mnangagwa’s term of office.
According to
the 2022 national census, Mashonaland West’s population was about 1,8 million.
As of 2023,
around 700 000 people were on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voters’
roll.
While the
Referendum process does not use the voters’ roll, with anyone aged 18 and above
needing only to produce a national identity card or a passport to cast their
ballot, Zanu PF remains confident in its ability to outpace opposing forces on
the back of a recent surge in membership.
Districts such
as Hurungwe, Zvimba, and Makonde have seen a marked increase in membership
recruitment, with the party actively working to attract especially first-time
voters in all areas.
This grassroots
mobilisation exercise is seen as critical in solidifying Zanu PF’s influence
ahead of the Referendum.
Zanu PF
Mashonaland West provincial commissar, Cde Joachim Yotamu, presented a report
on the party’s cell registration and the impending verification process.
It is at the
same meeting that Cde Ziyambi expressed confidence in the party’s readiness to
amend the Constitution to facilitate an extension of President Mnangagwa’s
term.
“As we are now
working on amending the law to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office
until 2030, we have to work together,” said Cde Ziyambi.
“The figures
show that in Mashonaland West, we already have an advantage once the process is
taken to the people for a Referendum.”
Cde Ziyambi
highlighted the significance of the party’s growing membership.
“We now have
600 000 Zanu PF members in the province. In 2023, the province had 700 000
people on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) voters’ roll.
“Even those
that are opposing the idea will not stand a chance against us; Zanu PF has the
upper hand already,” he said.
Cde Ziyambi
said people at the grassroots level initiated the resolution for the extension
of the President’s term, which was among many issues discussed during the
consolidated conference resolutions.
“The grassroots
are the ones that indicated the resolution among other issues that they wanted
to be dealt with at the conference. These were discussed at the district and
provincial levels, leading up to consolidated conference resolutions.
“The President
has no say; because we want him to witness his Vision 2030 come to fruition,”
he added, receiving thunderous applause from the attendees.
Delegates then
urged the Government to proceed with the necessary constitutional amendments.
President
Mnangagwa has previously expressed willingness to step down when his second
term expires in 2028, but party members say as a listening leader, the
President should accept their request to continue leading ZANU PF and the
country.
Even delegates
to last year’s 21st ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo
unanimously endorsed the resolution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term.
Some opposition
CCC members have also thrown their weight behind the call to extend the
President’s term so that he can oversee the attainment of Vision 2030 of an
empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income society.
Cde Ziyambi
took advantage of the Zanu PF PCC to highlight another key aspect of President
Mnangagwa’s agenda of providing title deeds to Zimbabweans.
“The other
reason why we want the President to continue is that he has to fulfill his
vision of making Zimbabweans property owners.
“The issuance
of title deeds to landowners is part of this process. He is also going to make
sure that those in urban areas who have had houses without title deeds,
benefit,” he said.
The meeting
also saw contributions from Cde Webster Shamu, ZANU PF’s national deputy
commissar, and Cde Happison Muchechetere, chairman of the Mashonaland West War
Veterans League.
They discussed
the new land tenure process, asserting that it completes the liberation
struggle from white minority rule.
Zanu PF
provincial chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa Chikoka, assured the party’s national
leadership that once the process to extend President Mnangagwa’s term begins,
it will be successful. She also warned party members against misusing social
media.
“Let’s desist
from social media abuse and getting involved in unofficial social media groups.
We must defend our party at all costs. We will not tolerate indiscipline from
members who will use social media to attack the leadership.
“As Mashonaland
West, we have one position, and this is that our President, Cde Mnangagwa,
should continue until 2030 to fulfill his vision. We are on the same page as a
province,” she said.
The PCC meeting
also provided a platform for Zanu-PF Central Committee Member Cde Marian
Chombo, who is the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, to
share success stories from the province recorded in 2024.
Among the
notable achievements were increased production of tobacco and wheat, along with
a surge in investors in the manufacturing sector. Herald
