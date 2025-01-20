CARS REBATE SCHEME : 34 CONVICTED

More than 3 000 cases of alleged abuse of the civil servants vehicle rebate scheme are under investigation, with 34 individuals already convicted, as authorities intensify efforts to clamp down on unscrupulous people exploiting the system.
The crackdown,
which seeks to ensure compliance with procedures and combat corruption, follows
alarming reports that many beneficiaries have used counterfeit rebate letters
to unlawfully import vehicles.
Designed to
assist long-serving civil servants in buying cars for personal use, the vehicle
rebate scheme has become a target for abuse.
In an
interview, Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said they were
targeting those who abused the rebate scheme.
She emphasised
the Government’s commitment to recovering taxpayers’ money and preventing its
future misuse.
Justice
Matanda-Moyo added that measures have been implemented to ensure that
perpetrators do not go unpunished.
“My office does
not tolerate any form of corruption, and currently, six prosecutors are in
court for accepting bribes.
“This should
serve as a warning to anyone who thinks they can evade justice,” she said.
Head of the
Asset and Forfeiture Unit in the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Mr
Chris Mutangadura, confirmed that 3 000 cases are under investigation, with 34
cases already prosecuted.
“Yes, more
cases are set to emerge, and we are committed to pursuing everyone involved in
such fraudulent activities to ensure that those who participated are brought
before the courts,” he said.
Mr Mutangadura
said property belonging to individuals found guilty will be forfeited to the
State. This includes five individuals who were allegedly involved in illegal
importation of cars.
At the centre
of the scandal are Tambudzayi Yvone Musoni, Tapiwa Gono, Maxwell Mukaro,
Demetrio Manhango, and Dilan Chigama.
A statement
issued by the NPA last week revealed that Tapiwa Gono unlawfully imported a
Nissan Note (registration number AGC2772) using the details of a civil servant.
This was done
under the guise of being a trainee nurse, using a counterfeit rebate letter
that bore the reference for Trust Gave, causing a loss of US$4 128 to the
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).
Another
significant case involves Elvis Murauro, who bought a Honda Fit unlawfully
which was imported by Maxwell Mukaro.
Mukaro
allegedly used a rebate letter (number 9/28/3/448/21) despite having no record
of applying for a rebate at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and
Investment Promotion.
This led to a
loss of ZWL396 935.19 for Zimra.
Further,
Demetrio Manhango illegally imported another Honda Fit (registration number
AGC1714) using the civil servant rebate scheme.
He exploited a
rebate letter (number 9/28/3-4463/22) belonging to one Alice Benhura, resulting
in a loss of ZWL2 656 630.25 to Zimra.
The case of
Tambudzayi Yvonne Musoni highlights the extent of the abuse.
A former
employee at Zimra, she allegedly hacked her boss’s electronic signature to
fraudulently approve the importation of more than 400 vehicles into Zimbabwe
under the civil servants’ rebate scheme.
This incident
raises serious questions about the integrity of the systems in place to
regulate such activities.
The NPAZ says
it is actively working to recover funds lost due to these fraudulent
activities.
“We are going
after those who abused the rebate scheme to recover all losses that resulted
from their actions,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.
She reiterated
the importance of accountability in Government operations, saying the fight
against corruption remains a top priority.
The vehicle
rebate scheme was originally established to provide civil servants with an
opportunity to buy vehicles at a lower cost, facilitating personal
transportation and improving their quality of life.
However, the
rampant abuse of the programme has not only undermined its purpose, but also
resulted in significant losses to the Government.
A joint
operation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and Zimra has
revealed that over 3 000 vehicles were illegally imported through the abuse of
tax rebates introduced for civil servants in 2019.
The extensive
investigation demonstrates the scale of the problem and the need for stringent
measures to prevent future abuses.
Mr Mutangadura
said as authorities continue to uncover more fraudulent activities, the
prospect of further prosecutions looms large.
“We are
determined to ensure that anyone involved in these activities is brought to
justice,” he said.
Mr Mutangadura
emphasised that Government is committed to restoring public trust and integrity
in the operations of the civil service.
In light of
these developments, the Government is now focusing on implementing stricter
regulations and oversight mechanisms to prevent similar abuses in future.
The NPAZ is
working closely with Zimra and other relevant agencies to enhance monitoring
and enforcement capabilities. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment