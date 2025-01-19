FATHER ABUSES DAUGHTER, IMPREGNATES HER TWICE

Residents of Chiguhune in Gutu are baffled by the story of a 50-year-old villager, allegedly caught on many occasions having sex with his daughter and is believed to be the biological father of her two kids.

The matter was reported to the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) and Police late last year but villagers are worried by the snail pace of the investigations.

ZGC CEO, Virginia Muwanigwa said she can only comment on the matter after being updated on the issue by the investigating officer.

The Mirror could also not get hold of Masvingo Police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa to comment.

The abused daughter who is now 25 years old has been taken to a house of a relative where she is staying alone with her two kids. Her two young sisters who are witnesses to the case were also removed from home for fear that they would be physically abused by the father who is alleged to be violent.

The case happened in Chawira Village and The Mirror cannot disclose the name of the father as this would lead to the identification of the abused girl.

Villagers also complained that the two witnesses who are both doing form four have not returned home to start school since opening this week and they urged Police and ZGC to speed up investigations so that the children’s lives can go back to normal.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana director, Ekenia Chifamba said it was not proper that the abused girl and her sisters are staying with relatives. She said that the Department of Social Welfare has a responsibility to take over the children and find them safe places to live.

“I am rather put aback by the fact that these children have been given to relatives to take care of them. The Department of Social Welfare should have taken over such a case because they are qualified to deal with such matters. The abused girl and even her little sisters may end up with health issues,” she said.

The accused father denied the allegations in a telephone interview with The Mirror.

Village head Patrick Madziva confirmed the case and said that the girl was abused since she was 16. She now has two children aged eight and four years old.

“Yes, the girl was abused since she was 16 years. Her little sisters are in hiding because of fear of the father who is known for being violent,” said Madziva.

Madziva said the issue was the talk of the community and a report to the local Police post yielded nothing.

The accused’s elder brother also confirmed the case to The Mirror.

He said that it was a family decision to remove the abused girl from home after incessant reports of the rape.

The accused’s wife also told The Mirror that she on several occasions found her husband sleeping with the girl. Masvingo Mirror