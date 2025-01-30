TWO ZESA WORKERS ELECTROCUTED WHILE ON DUTY

Tragedy struck in Hlabiso Village, Rusitu, Chimanimani, last Wednesday when two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution (ZETDC) contract workers, including a teenager, were electrocuted while on duty.
The victims,
Givemore Maphosa and Erai Raimon, a 15-year-old Mozambican national from
Mashiri Village in Maridheya, were working on a Lower Tension (LT) line
connecting Hlabiso main line to the Jozi homestead in the same village.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman
Chinyoka, confirmed the incident, and revealed that the two workers died in the
line of duty after their manager allegedly assigned them a task without
ensuring that the power supply to the line was switched off.
Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka said the two victims worked for Hidden Well Contractors, a
company owned by Mr Richard Mushayanembeu.
“On January 22,
around 7am, Givemore Maphosa and Erai Raimon, both general hand employees for
Hidden Well Contractors, were tasked with repairing an LT line from Hlabiso
main line to Jozi homestead, where a nine-metre electrical pole had fallen.
“They worked
under the supervision of their manager, Tawanda Matsatswa. While digging a hole
for the pole, their manager left to source additional manpower, but forgot to
switch off the power supply from the main line. Although there was an
electricity blackout in the area at the time, power was restored while the two
were still working on the LT line.
“Upon
Matsatswa’s return, he found the lifeless bodies of the two on the ground and
immediately switched off the power at the main line. Matsatswa informed
Mushayanembeu about the incident who reported it to ZRP Chimanimani.
“When ZRP
Chimanimani and ZETDC officials arrived at the scene, they found evidence of
electrical burns on the hands and legs of the deceased duo. Their bodies were
still in contact with the power lines. The two bodies were taken to Chipinge
District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem,” said Assistant Inspector
Chinyoka. Manica Post
