TWO ZESA WORKERS ELECTROCUTED WHILE ON DUTY

Tragedy struck in Hlabiso Village, Rusitu, Chimanimani, last Wednesday when two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution (ZETDC) contract workers, including a teenager, were electrocuted while on duty.

The victims, Givemore Maphosa and Erai Raimon, a 15-year-old Mozambican national from Mashiri Village in Maridheya, were working on a Lower Tension (LT) line connecting Hlabiso main line to the Jozi homestead in the same village.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident, and revealed that the two workers died in the line of duty after their manager allegedly assigned them a task without ensuring that the power supply to the line was switched off.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said the two victims worked for Hidden Well Contractors, a company owned by Mr Richard Mushayanembeu.

“On January 22, around 7am, Givemore Maphosa and Erai Raimon, both general hand employees for Hidden Well Contractors, were tasked with repairing an LT line from Hlabiso main line to Jozi homestead, where a nine-metre electrical pole had fallen.

“They worked under the supervision of their manager, Tawanda Matsatswa. While digging a hole for the pole, their manager left to source additional manpower, but forgot to switch off the power supply from the main line. Although there was an electricity blackout in the area at the time, power was restored while the two were still working on the LT line.

“Upon Matsatswa’s return, he found the lifeless bodies of the two on the ground and immediately switched off the power at the main line. Matsatswa informed Mushayanembeu about the incident who reported it to ZRP Chimanimani.

“When ZRP Chimanimani and ZETDC officials arrived at the scene, they found evidence of electrical burns on the hands and legs of the deceased duo. Their bodies were still in contact with the power lines. The two bodies were taken to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. Manica Post