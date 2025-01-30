AS SADC MEETS IN HARARE TODAY



SADC Heads of State and Government are set to meet in Harare today for an Extraordinary Summit to deliberate on the escalating security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

SADC Executive Secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, yesterday met President Mnangagwa at State House to brief him on the agenda of today’s Summit.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Mr Magosi expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the DRC.

“We’re paying a courtesy call on His Excellency as the chairperson of SADC. He will be chairing the Extraordinary SADC meeting tomorrow (today) to discuss matters of Eastern DRC, which is a worrying situation. So, I was just briefing him on the preparations for the meeting tomorrow and the agenda that will be covered,” he said.

“At this point, I can say it’s concerning (the conflict) because we have lost lives, certainly, and we feel that our troops should be protected. The Excellences will discuss the details and provide guidance at the end of the summit.”