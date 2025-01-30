49 ASPIRING NURSING STUDENTS CONNED OUT OF US$40K

Two cheeky fraudsters allegedly swindled 49 aspiring nursing students and other job seekers out of US$40 000.
The duo was
arrested by detectives last week, bringing their alleged scam to an end.
The two
suspects, Patricia Mlambo Magazini (40), from Chikadzi Village under Chief Bota
in Zaka and Murambiwa Mandarasi (42), from Hopley, Harare, appeared before
Chipinge magistrate, Mr Isaac Tawengwa last Saturday, facing charges of fraud
as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act,
Chapter 9:23.
The two, who
were self-actors, were denied bail, and remanded in custody for routine
appearance.
State
prosecutor, Mrs Cathrine Dzivanyika, revealed that the suspects allegedly
scammed their victims by promising them nursing training positions at Mashoko
Hospital in Zaka, and employment with the Ministry of Health and Child Care.
The suspects
would instruct their victims to deposit varying amounts of money into their
mobile money accounts.
Mrs Dzivanyika
further alleged that the duo had 10 cellphone lines which they used to
communicate with the unsuspecting victims, and also had money deposited into
their mobile money accounts.
“Between May
2024 and January 2025, the accused persons allegedly colluded to defraud
unsuspecting individuals seeking training as general nurses and employment in
the health department.
“They deceived
the victims into believing that they would secure them employment, and then
instructed them to deposit varying amounts of money into mobile money accounts
held by Magazini at InnBucks-Microfinance Zimbabwe and Mojo-Mula Micro Finance
Zimbabwe.
“As a result,
49 complainants were defrauded of US$40 000, with no recoveries made. Magazini
created fake offer letters bearing the complainants’ names, which were
recovered as evidence.
“Additionally,
five Econet and five NetOne lines used by the accused to communicate with the
complainants were seized as exhibits.
“An Innbucks
Microfinance Zimbabwe card in Magazini’s name, in which some of the funds were
deposited, was recovered from the suspect as an exhibit. Value prejudiced is
US$40 000 and nothing was recovered,” Mrs Dzivanyika further told the court. Manica
Post
