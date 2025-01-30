49 ASPIRING NURSING STUDENTS CONNED OUT OF US$40K

Two cheeky fraudsters allegedly swindled 49 aspiring nursing students and other job seekers out of US$40 000.

The duo was arrested by detectives last week, bringing their alleged scam to an end.

The two suspects, Patricia Mlambo Magazini (40), from Chikadzi Village under Chief Bota in Zaka and Murambiwa Mandarasi (42), from Hopley, Harare, appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Isaac Tawengwa last Saturday, facing charges of fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The two, who were self-actors, were denied bail, and remanded in custody for routine appearance.

State prosecutor, Mrs Cathrine Dzivanyika, revealed that the suspects allegedly scammed their victims by promising them nursing training positions at Mashoko Hospital in Zaka, and employment with the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The suspects would instruct their victims to deposit varying amounts of money into their mobile money accounts.

Mrs Dzivanyika further alleged that the duo had 10 cellphone lines which they used to communicate with the unsuspecting victims, and also had money deposited into their mobile money accounts.

“Between May 2024 and January 2025, the accused persons allegedly colluded to defraud unsuspecting individuals seeking training as general nurses and employment in the health department.

“They deceived the victims into believing that they would secure them employment, and then instructed them to deposit varying amounts of money into mobile money accounts held by Magazini at InnBucks-Microfinance Zimbabwe and Mojo-Mula Micro Finance Zimbabwe.

“As a result, 49 complainants were defrauded of US$40 000, with no recoveries made. Magazini created fake offer letters bearing the complainants’ names, which were recovered as evidence.

“Additionally, five Econet and five NetOne lines used by the accused to communicate with the complainants were seized as exhibits.

“An Innbucks Microfinance Zimbabwe card in Magazini’s name, in which some of the funds were deposited, was recovered from the suspect as an exhibit. Value prejudiced is US$40 000 and nothing was recovered,” Mrs Dzivanyika further told the court. Manica Post