TWO ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY

Two accused persons are on the run after they escaped from lawful custody when they had been brought to the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court yesterday. One has since been arrested.
The ZRP is
appealing for members of the public to assist with information that can lead to
the duo’s arrest.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the
incident.
“On January 23
at around 10:30am, Tendai Mawire (30) and Alex Mubayi of Zengeza escaped from
lawful custody,”
“Circumstances
are that on December 21, 2025, Mawire was detained at ZRP St Mary’s as he was
accused of stealing a cellphone. Mubayi was also detained as he was accused of
stealing a pushing tray, blankets, and a bed base,” said Inspector Chakanza.
On January 23,
the two were booked to appear in court.
“While at the
Chitungwiza Magistrates Court, the two accused persons who were jointly
handcuffed were instructed to sit on a bench as their cases were being vetted
by the prosecutors.
“The accused
persons took advantage of the situation and walked out of the courtroom unnoticed,”
said Inspector Chakanza.
A manhunt has
since been launched to apprehend the culprits.
