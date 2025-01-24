TWO ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY



Two accused persons are on the run after they escaped from lawful custody when they had been brought to the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court yesterday. One has since been arrested.

The ZRP is appealing for members of the public to assist with information that can lead to the duo’s arrest.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident.

“On January 23 at around 10:30am, Tendai Mawire (30) and Alex Mubayi of Zengeza escaped from lawful custody,”

“Circumstances are that on December 21, 2025, Mawire was detained at ZRP St Mary’s as he was accused of stealing a cellphone. Mubayi was also detained as he was accused of stealing a pushing tray, blankets, and a bed base,” said Inspector Chakanza.

On January 23, the two were booked to appear in court.

“While at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court, the two accused persons who were jointly handcuffed were instructed to sit on a bench as their cases were being vetted by the prosecutors.

“The accused persons took advantage of the situation and walked out of the courtroom unnoticed,” said Inspector Chakanza.

A manhunt has since been launched to apprehend the culprits.