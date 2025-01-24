SMUGGLED GOODS : ZIMRA WAREHOUSES FULL



The Container Depot (CONDEP) in Bulawayo loudly attests to the Government’s unwavering resolve to combat illicit tarade.

Warehouses in the city are brimming with a staggering array of confiscated items such as vehicles, stoves, refrigerators, alcohol, diapers, and many more goods all seized during a relentless crackdown on smuggling during the festive season.

The persistent multi-agency task force crackdown led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce endeavours to stem the flow of illegal imports that threaten local industries and undermine the national economy.

The taskforce also comprises the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), and Consumer Protection Commission.

The Government has announced that the anti-smuggling campaign is now standard procedure, directing implementing agencies to execute it assertively and impartially to stop the influx of illicit goods and protect local industries.

The taskforce is tactically intercepting smuggled goods at various entry points. Notably, intercity buses carrying suspected contraband have been detained in some of the latest operations.

The warehouses were teeming with diverse items from household appliances like stoves and refrigerators to everyday necessities like diapers, alcohol, and tinned foods.

Muguti reinforced that no one is above the law in the fight against illicit trade, emphasising that the crackdown would not tolerate any exceptions.

“The anti-smuggling campaign is now a lifestyle. We are simply saying zero tolerance to smuggling. We are aware that we have porous borders as a country. We are aware that some villages along the borders are now leasing out storage space to smugglers and we will deal with them decisively,” said Muguti.

“We are aware that we also have political elements who tried to politicise His Excellency’s vision of rebuilding the economy by stopping smuggling. We can confirm that this has nothing to do with politics.”

He said going forward, all confiscated goods would be forfeited to the State.

“As you can see behind me, we have hundreds of thousands worth of alcohol in this warehouse, which was confiscated, and as you saw outside, we have many vehicles, which were also impounded for smuggling. What we are simply saying, according to the Customs and Excise Act, is that anyone who tries to import, export, introduce, or anyhow put something onto the Zimbabwean economy or market without following the relevant customs and excise laws, the law says they are stealing from the State.

“So, we are done with the days when we confiscate things and ask you for a nice, friendly fine in return.

“From now going forward, you smuggle something into the country, we catch you, you forfeit it to the State, and that becomes a State asset. Essentially, when people are smuggling, it’s a criminal enterprise,” Muguti said.

He questioned the logic of smuggling electric stoves which are readily available in the country. Chronicle