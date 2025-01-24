SMUGGLED GOODS : ZIMRA WAREHOUSES FULL

The Container Depot (CONDEP) in Bulawayo loudly attests to the Government’s unwavering resolve to combat illicit tarade.
Warehouses in
the city are brimming with a staggering array of confiscated items such as
vehicles, stoves, refrigerators, alcohol, diapers, and many more goods all
seized during a relentless crackdown on smuggling during the festive season.
The persistent
multi-agency task force crackdown led by
the Ministry of Industry and Commerce endeavours to stem the flow of illegal
imports that threaten local industries and undermine the national economy.
The taskforce
also comprises the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe
Revenue Authority (Zimra), and Consumer Protection Commission.
The Government
has announced that the anti-smuggling campaign is now standard procedure,
directing implementing agencies to execute it assertively and impartially to
stop the influx of illicit goods and protect local industries.
The taskforce
is tactically intercepting smuggled goods at various entry points. Notably,
intercity buses carrying suspected contraband have been detained in some of the
latest operations.
The warehouses
were teeming with diverse items from household appliances like stoves and
refrigerators to everyday necessities like diapers, alcohol, and tinned foods.
Muguti
reinforced that no one is above the law in the fight against illicit trade,
emphasising that the crackdown would not tolerate any exceptions.
“The
anti-smuggling campaign is now a lifestyle. We are simply saying zero tolerance
to smuggling. We are aware that we have porous borders as a country. We are
aware that some villages along the borders are now leasing out storage space to
smugglers and we will deal with them decisively,” said Muguti.
“We are aware
that we also have political elements who tried to politicise His Excellency’s
vision of rebuilding the economy by stopping smuggling. We can confirm that
this has nothing to do with politics.”
He said going
forward, all confiscated goods would be forfeited to the State.
“As you can see
behind me, we have hundreds of thousands worth of alcohol in this warehouse,
which was confiscated, and as you saw outside, we have many vehicles, which
were also impounded for smuggling. What we are simply saying, according to the
Customs and Excise Act, is that anyone who tries to import, export, introduce,
or anyhow put something onto the Zimbabwean economy or market without following
the relevant customs and excise laws, the law says they are stealing from the
State.
“So, we are
done with the days when we confiscate things and ask you for a nice, friendly
fine in return.
“From now going
forward, you smuggle something into the country, we catch you, you forfeit it
to the State, and that becomes a State asset. Essentially, when people are
smuggling, it’s a criminal enterprise,” Muguti said.
He questioned the logic of smuggling electric stoves which are readily available in the country. Chronicle
