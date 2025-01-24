ED TO HONOUR OUTSTANDING CITIZENS

President Mnangagwa will this year honour outstanding citizens and organisations as part of the Second Republic’s thrust of bestowing honour where it is deserved, with nominations now open.
The awards and
orders are informed by a desire by the Government to honour inspirational role
models, personalities and organisations who render invaluable service to the
people and place Zimbabwe on the global map.
President
Mnangagwa last year conferred the Royal Order of Munhumutapa and the Order of
the Star of Zimbabwe along with valour medals of the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe,
Silver Cross of Zimbabwe and the Commendation Medal to seven individuals
excelling in various spheres of influence.
The seven are
former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, who was
conferred with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe (Platinum) while Messrs
Sirizani Butau and Jubilee Utsiwegota were awarded the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe,
the top award for bravery.
Others are
Messrs Peace Magaya and Luckmore Magaya, who got the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe,
Mr Devnanda Popatial who was awarded the Royal Order of Munhumatapa and musical
outfit Black Umfolosi who received the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe in Bronze.
In a statement
yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya
called for nominees for conferment with honours and awards.
“Government
intends to award eligible and deserving Zimbabwean citizens across all our
range of honours and awards.
“The
individuals should be luminaries who meet the eligibility criteria for the
award under which they are nominated,” he said.
Among the
honours and awards, there is the Order of the Great Zimbabwe to be conferred on
Zimbabwe’s gallant sons and daughters for their supreme sacrifice in connection
with the liberation struggle, survival and development of Zimbabwe.
The Royal Order
of Munhumutapa will be conferred in honour of brothers and sisters from other
states for their exceptional sacrifice and commitment towards the liberation
and well-being of Zimbabwe as a nation.
The Order of
the Star of Zimbabwe symbolises the yearnings and aspirations which propel
Zimbabweans in their quest to achieve the highest possible goals in the spheres
of human endeavour and is thus a fitting honour and award for superlative
achievements.
The National
Historical Legacy Award will be conferred on Zimbabweans who have selflessly
and relentlessly dedicated themselves to the preservation of Zimbabwe’s peace,
order, sovereignty, integrity and unity, thereby fostering the country’s
socio-economic development.
The bravery
awards are headed by the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe awarded to members of the
uniformed forces and civilians for conspicuous bravery in circumstances of
extreme peril.
It is the
highest award and as such will head the order of precedence followed by the
Silver Cross of Zimbabwe, which is awarded to members of the uniformed forces
and civilians for conspicuous bravery in circumstances of great peril.
The Bronze
Cross of Zimbabwe is awarded to members of the uniformed forces and civilians
for acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances.
The Medal for
Meritorious Service is conferred on members of the uniformed forces and
civilians for meritorious service to Zimbabwe or humanity at large.
The
Commendation Medal is conferred on any person for a commendable act of bravery,
commendable service or continuous devotion to duty which deserves recognition.
There are also
commendation awards.
The Robert
Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development is
conferred for outstanding, transformative service in human capital development
that has opened up and achieved growth in new economic sectors while ensuring
inclusivity.
The Joshua
Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Commendation Award for Community Development, Peace
Building and Fostering Unity is conferred for outstanding and consistent
transformative service in the improvement of livelihoods at community level
engendering peace making and fostering unity.
The Herbert
Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo Commendation Award for Justice and Human Rights
is conferred for distinguished and consistent pursuit of justice and human
rights for the greater good of humanity.
The Jairos Jiri
Humanitarian Award is conferred on persons who have worked and dedicated their
lives to the betterment of humanity through rendering humanitarian service. It
recognises the spirit of humanism exhibited by the recipient, while honouring
the virtues of concern for the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of society.

