TSHABANGU PREPARES FOR CONGRESS

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has said it is preparing to hold the party’s congress on a date to be announced soon.
activist Mbuso Siso, who is Tshabangu’s right-hand man, said the delay in
announcing the dates was caused by court
cases between Tshabangu and acting CCC leader Welshman Ncube.
He, however,
said preparations for the congress were at an advanced stage.
“We are moving
throughout the country with the latest meeting having been held in Masvingo
over the weekend. We want to test our strength from the grassroots. We need
fresh minds to lead the party. Dates for the congress will be announced after
dealing with court cases,” Siso said.
He said the
faction did not subscribe to Ncube’s leadership saying he had lost support from
the people.
“MDC was formed
in Matabeleland and we cannot fail to come up with a proper leader from the
region. We need to come together and select the leadership.
“Welshman Ncube
is using 2019 structures which were nullified by the court and the CCC led by
Tshabangu was formed in 2022 these are two different entities,” Siso said.
He said they
would go ahead with their preparations for the congress and called on the
government to come up with a global political agreement to iron out differences
between political parties before the elections.
“We need a
global political agreement to discuss electoral reforms. The agreement will be
similar to the one that was there and ended up resulting in a government of
national unity,’’ Siso said.
The faction’s
spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo said CCC’s restructuring process had started.
“The evident
weaknesses of the opposition are there and they are being resolved. It is
premature to comment on matters of contests at congress. The focus is on the
preparations for the congress,” he said. Newsday
