TSHABANGU PREPARES FOR CONGRESS

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has said it is preparing to hold the party’s congress on a date to be announced soon.

Political activist Mbuso Siso, who is Tshabangu’s right-hand man, said the delay in announcing the dates was caused by court cases between Tshabangu and acting CCC leader Welshman Ncube.

He, however, said preparations for the congress were at an advanced stage.

“We are moving throughout the country with the latest meeting having been held in Masvingo over the weekend. We want to test our strength from the grassroots. We need fresh minds to lead the party. Dates for the congress will be announced after dealing with court cases,” Siso said.

He said the faction did not subscribe to Ncube’s leadership saying he had lost support from the people.

“MDC was formed in Matabeleland and we cannot fail to come up with a proper leader from the region. We need to come together and select the leadership.

“Welshman Ncube is using 2019 structures which were nullified by the court and the CCC led by Tshabangu was formed in 2022 these are two different entities,” Siso said.

He said they would go ahead with their preparations for the congress and called on the government to come up with a global political agreement to iron out differences between political parties before the elections.

“We need a global political agreement to discuss electoral reforms. The agreement will be similar to the one that was there and ended up resulting in a government of national unity,’’ Siso said.

The faction’s spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo said CCC’s restructuring process had started.

“The evident weaknesses of the opposition are there and they are being resolved. It is premature to comment on matters of contests at congress. The focus is on the preparations for the congress,” he said. Newsday