2 500 TO GET TITLE DEEDS

A total of 2 500 beneficiaries of Zimbabwe’s land reform programme are set to receive title deeds by March as Government moves to curb multiple farm ownership, facilitate family inheritance, and provide an exit point for those to opting out.

The land tenure system was officially launched by President Mnangagwa on December 28, 2024, and is expected to grant full ownership to beneficiaries, who include 23 000 A2 farmers and 280 000 A1 farmers.

So far 13 000 farms have been approved for title deeds.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the process was ongoing, and the Ministry was geared to ensure that it proceeded without any hiccups.

He said the technical department was diligently working to clean up the beneficiary list to expedite the issue of title deeds.

“After the launch in December last year, we are now expediting the issuing of the title deeds. Farmers must ensure that the details are correct as we proceed with the printing process,” Prof Jiri said.

A2 farmers with 99-year leases can now easily access their title deeds. “We are now in the process of printing these title deeds for those 2 500 that we are working on,” Prof Jiri said.

In a recent interview, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka clarified that only individuals or spouses were entitled to title deeds, as the Government aims to curb multiple farm ownership.

“The new title will allow landowners the option to secure financing for their agricultural activities. It will potentially allow capital markets to improve their participation in agricultural value chains,” he said.

The title deeds would also facilitate family inheritance and create a new land market, providing opportunities for land transfers to qualifying Zimbabweans and an exit strategy for farmers who choose to leave the industry, allowing them to recover their investment.

Minister Masuka described the process of issuing title deeds as “automatic,” with verification conducted using a database of land owners. Herald