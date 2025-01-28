STUDENT TEACHER FOUND DEAD

A GUINEA Fowl High School student teacher was found dead in a room at the school premises.

Keener Tsanana was last seen on Saturday in the company of her boyfriend, Valentine Tamuka Zivera, (27).

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed that police were keen to interview Valentine in connection with the murder.

The 21-year-old student teacher was found lying dead in a room at the school.

She had a swollen forehead and bruises all over her body.

“The body was found on 25 January at about 8 pm. The deceased was identified as Keener Tsanana, who was a student Teacher at Guinea Fowl High School,” said Comm Nyathi.

“Simbarashe Dzimba, employed as a security guard at the school, reported the matter to the police.

“Investigations revealed that the deceased was seen on 24 January 2025 in the company of one Valentine Tamuka, a student at Hillside Teachers College in Bulawayo, who is believed to be her boyfriend, entering the school premises.

“Police also discovered Zireva’s belongings in the room where the body was discovered.

“Valentine’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

“We are appealing for information concerning his whereabouts and may it be passed to any Police station or police officers on patrol,” he said. H Metro