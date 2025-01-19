THIRD TERM WILL TRIGGER 2017 UPHEAVALS : ZANU PF ACTIVISTS

Some Zanu PF activists are now saying the push for President Mnangagwa’s third term will be a repeat of the Mugabe debacle.
Mnangagwa’s
loyalists have stepped up the 2030 campaign, with Justice minister Ziyambi
Ziyambi revealing that his ministry was ready to roll out the necessary
constitutional amendments.
Bikita South MP
Energy Mutodi, who is a long-time ally of the president, admitted that he was
behind a proposed parliamentary motion on Mnngagwa’s term extension by two
years.
Mutodi’s
proposal also includes extending the life of the current Parliament by two
years.
A Zanu PF
politburo member from Mashonaland Central is heard in an audio recording
complaining that the campaign for Mnangagwa’s term extension was getting out of
hand.
In the
recording obtained by The Standard, the official warned of a repeat of the 2017
upheavals where the army had to stage a coup and intervene in the battle to
succeed the president Robert Mugabe.
“The issue of
G40 came and you all know what happened and I tell you this is how it starts,
if you see people start bootlicking like what is happening,” the senior Zanu PF
official is heard saying.
“There is no
district that I don’t know; I know all 101 political districts here. “I tell
you that everything which is happening, there is no day that people were asked
to pen down resolutions that they want the president to rule until 2030.
“There was no
such resolution from our Mt Darwin district. “We don’t want a repeat of the
2017 event, which resulted in Mugabe’s ouster…leave power when you are still
enjoying the support of the people and the party.
“We must take a
leaf from what happened to Mugabe. “We cannot repeat the same thing…”
In an interview
with The Standard yesterday, Zanu PF director for information Farai Marapira
said every party member was expected to support the resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s
term of office. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment