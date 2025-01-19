THIRD TERM WILL TRIGGER 2017 UPHEAVALS : ZANU PF ACTIVISTS

Some Zanu PF activists are now saying the push for President Mnangagwa’s third term will be a repeat of the Mugabe debacle.

Mnangagwa’s loyalists have stepped up the 2030 campaign, with Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi revealing that his ministry was ready to roll out the necessary constitutional amendments.

Bikita South MP Energy Mutodi, who is a long-time ally of the president, admitted that he was behind a proposed parliamentary motion on Mnngagwa’s term extension by two years.

Mutodi’s proposal also includes extending the life of the current Parliament by two years.

A Zanu PF politburo member from Mashonaland Central is heard in an audio recording complaining that the campaign for Mnangagwa’s term extension was getting out of hand.

In the recording obtained by The Standard, the official warned of a repeat of the 2017 upheavals where the army had to stage a coup and intervene in the battle to succeed the president Robert Mugabe.

“The issue of G40 came and you all know what happened and I tell you this is how it starts, if you see people start bootlicking like what is happening,” the senior Zanu PF official is heard saying.

“There is no district that I don’t know; I know all 101 political districts here. “I tell you that everything which is happening, there is no day that people were asked to pen down resolutions that they want the president to rule until 2030.

“There was no such resolution from our Mt Darwin district. “We don’t want a repeat of the 2017 event, which resulted in Mugabe’s ouster…leave power when you are still enjoying the support of the people and the party.

“We must take a leaf from what happened to Mugabe. “We cannot repeat the same thing…”

In an interview with The Standard yesterday, Zanu PF director for information Farai Marapira said every party member was expected to support the resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office. Standard