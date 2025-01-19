ZIYAMBI : WE PUSH ON WITH THIRD TERM

The Government is pushing ahead with plans to extend President Mnangagwa's term beyong 2028.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said: “Firstly, let me clarify that ZANU PF National People’s Conference resolutions are not individualist but collective. They are a product of wide consultation and consensus from districts to provinces, leading up to their adoption at conference . . . In other words, they are bottom up, with the people indicating what they desire done by the Government through the party. So, once resolutions are adopted, each respective ministry will take up issues raised with respect to their portfolio. The party Secretary-General will also write to each respective ministry highlighting issues raised within their purview. Ministries will then consider the resolution with a view of ensuring their implementation and if there are issues that require legislative interventions, then the ministries will initiate the normal processes to enact the legislation.”

The resolution to extend President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028, Minister Ziyambi said, will require a constitutional amendment, which will follow relevant processes.

“Once issues arise that require legislative interventions, then the relevant legislative process will be initiated. The normal process of coming up with principles for consideration by Cabinet will be done, followed by the drafting of the Bill once Cabinet has approved the principles,” he said.

“The Attorney-General’s department will then draft the Bill and do nationwide consultations to inform their drafting process.“Once the drafting process is complete, the Bill is tabled before the Cabinet Committee on Legislation for its consideration and then tabled before Cabinet for approval before being taken to Parliament for gazetting.