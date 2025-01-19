FOUR BRIBE SEEKING ZIMRA WORKERS DRAGGED TO COURT

Four Zimra employees have been arrested for soliciting for bribes for release of confiscated goods.

The arrested individuals —Gwatirinda Paul (42), Mutwira Obert (40), Homera Simon Tavaguta (38) and Maguta Jonathan (38) — have made their initial court appearance before Harare magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere, facing charges of abuse of office.

In a statement, Zimra emphasised its commitment to transparency and accountability, asserting that it does not condone any form of corruption.

“Zimra wishes to address recent allegations involving four of our officials charged with extortion and criminal abuse of office. We want to assure the public that the organisation does not tolerate or support corrupt practices,” the statement read.“As an authority, we remain vigilant regarding these and similar issues and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity. We take these allegations very seriously and will enforce decisive disciplinary action against those involved, following our internal Code of Conduct and applicable regulations.” Sunday Mail







