MAN SPENDS EIGHT YEARS IN HOSP

In a heart-tearing scene, a mass of live maggots wriggle in and out of a 36-year-old man’s leg wound drawing little but faint blood-stained trail lines on the surface as they feast on his flesh in a sight that could haunt even the most hardened observer.
This is the
tragic reality for Mr Fanuel Moyo, who has called Inyathi Mission Hospital in
Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province his home for the past eight years
following a spinal cord injury sustained in a mining mishap.
Mr Moyo’s left
leg harbours a deep, rotting wound from which maggots incessantly fall, causing
him immense pain. Over the years, his family has stopped visiting him, leaving
him without medication or food.
During a visit
to the hospital by the Sunday News a sorrowful Mr Moyo sat on a hospital
wheelchair, basking in the mid-morning sun.
“I am sitting
out here in the sun because I feel very cold; I just took a bath,” he told the
Sunday News crew on Wednesday.
Mr Moyo
recounted the unfortunate incident that led to his prolonged stay at the
hospital.
“I was injured
in a mine accident on 19 October 2017, in the Dromoland area of Inyathi. The
walls collapsed, trapping me from the waist down. Unfortunately, during the
rescue operation, they used a rope tied around my chest to pull me out, leading
to a broken back. I was initially taken to Inyathi Hospital, then transferred
to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and later referred to Parirenyatwa in
Harare,” he explained.
Due to a lack
of funds, Mr Moyo could not continue with treatment in Harare and spent four
months at Mpilo before returning home.
However, after
a brief stay with his mother — who suffered a stroke and could no longer care
for him — he was readmitted to Inyathi Mission Hospital.
“We only had
one room shared by my mother and her three grandchildren. A doctor at the
hospital recommended that I stay here, as conditions at home were not conducive
and no one could assist with my care,” Mr Moyo added, highlighting the
difficulties he faced.
Unfortunately,
due to his incontinence, Mr Moyo suffered damage to his urethra and can no
longer use tubes to assist with urination, leading to significant leakage.
The hospital
provides him with linen to manage the situation, but he has also developed
severe bed sores and other related issues.
“Some sores are
healing, while others seem to keep appearing as I am always sitting or lying
down. I need medication to assist in healing, but I have no money. The wound on
my leg is deep, it is rotting and has maggots coming out of it.
The hospital
cleans it and provides medication when they can,” Mr Moyo lamented.
Mr Nhlanhla
Makuyana, the mine owner, lent some financial support on the day of Mr Moyo’s
injury, but he has since ceased to provide assistance. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment