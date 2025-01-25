ZIM WOMAN AXED TO DEATH IN SA

A 36-year-old Zimbabwean woman strapping a baby on her back was brutally hacked to death with an axe by a South African man last week after she attempted to reclaim a canvas he had stolen from her shack to cover the roof of his own leaking shelter.
The horrific
incident took place in the Alberton area.
Reports
indicate that the woman was viciously attacked in front of her children by the
suspect, who is yet to be apprehended.
The Zimbabwe
Community in South Africa (ZimCommunitySA), which advocates for the protection
of rights of Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country has condemned the
murder and called for immediate action to bring the perpetrator to justice.
“ZimCommunitySA
condemns in the strongest terms the brutal murder of this young mother in the
Emikhukhwini section of Alberton,” said Mr Bongani Mkwananzi, spokesperson for
ZimCommunitySA, in a statement.
“With her baby
on her back and her children by her side, she was savagely hacked to death by a
man known to the community. This tragedy unfolded as she sought to reclaim her
canvas sail, which the assailant had taken.”
This barbaric
act, Mr Mkwananzi noted, underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities and systemic
injustices faced by migrants in South Africa.
He expressed
concern that local law enforcement has not acted decisively, despite the
community identifying the suspect.
“The police
have claimed a lack of evidence,” he said, adding that such inaction emboldens
criminals and suggests that crimes against migrants are treated with less
urgency.
“The right to
life, enshrined in the South African Constitution, is universal and must be
upheld for everyone. Yet, migrants often suffer violence, neglect, and
indifference from the justice system.”
Mr Mkwananzi
emphasized that this incident is not isolated as many crimes against migrants
go unaddressed, fostering a culture of impunity that undermines effective crime
prevention. He noted that systemic failures also affect migrants’ access to
healthcare and essential services, further marginalises vulnerable communities.
“We are
committed to seeking justice in this case and holding institutions accountable
for their constitutional duties,” he affirmed. “We urge everyone to reflect on
our shared humanity. Migrants contribute significantly to the growth and
diversity of society. Violence against any individual, regardless of
nationality, violates the principles of justice and dignity.”
He called on
community members to unite against such atrocities and demand accountability
from law enforcement and public institutions. Mr Mkwananzi extended heartfelt
condolences to the family and children of the deceased, reaffirming the
organisation’s commitment to advocating for the rights and dignity of all
migrants in South Africa. Sunday News
