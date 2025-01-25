ZIM WOMAN AXED TO DEATH IN SA

A 36-year-old Zimbabwean woman strapping a baby on her back was brutally hacked to death with an axe by a South African man last week after she attempted to reclaim a canvas he had stolen from her shack to cover the roof of his own leaking shelter.

The horrific incident took place in the Alberton area.

Reports indicate that the woman was viciously attacked in front of her children by the suspect, who is yet to be apprehended.

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZimCommunitySA), which advocates for the protection of rights of Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country has condemned the murder and called for immediate action to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“ZimCommunitySA condemns in the strongest terms the brutal murder of this young mother in the Emikhukhwini section of Alberton,” said Mr Bongani Mkwananzi, spokesperson for ZimCommunitySA, in a statement.

“With her baby on her back and her children by her side, she was savagely hacked to death by a man known to the community. This tragedy unfolded as she sought to reclaim her canvas sail, which the assailant had taken.”

This barbaric act, Mr Mkwananzi noted, underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities and systemic injustices faced by migrants in South Africa.

He expressed concern that local law enforcement has not acted decisively, despite the community identifying the suspect.

“The police have claimed a lack of evidence,” he said, adding that such inaction emboldens criminals and suggests that crimes against migrants are treated with less urgency.

“The right to life, enshrined in the South African Constitution, is universal and must be upheld for everyone. Yet, migrants often suffer violence, neglect, and indifference from the justice system.”

Mr Mkwananzi emphasized that this incident is not isolated as many crimes against migrants go unaddressed, fostering a culture of impunity that undermines effective crime prevention. He noted that systemic failures also affect migrants’ access to healthcare and essential services, further marginalises vulnerable communities.

“We are committed to seeking justice in this case and holding institutions accountable for their constitutional duties,” he affirmed. “We urge everyone to reflect on our shared humanity. Migrants contribute significantly to the growth and diversity of society. Violence against any individual, regardless of nationality, violates the principles of justice and dignity.”

He called on community members to unite against such atrocities and demand accountability from law enforcement and public institutions. Mr Mkwananzi extended heartfelt condolences to the family and children of the deceased, reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to advocating for the rights and dignity of all migrants in South Africa. Sunday News