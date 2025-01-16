MAIZE THIEVES KILL FARMER

Three Mwenezi men are on the run after they allegedly stabbed a Triangle farmer with a spear leading to his death after he caught them stealing maize cobs from his farm.

Edmore Mavesere was stabbed on Christmas day and he bled out. The incident happened in Section 28, Triangle.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

Dhewa added that one of the suspects Anotidaishe Mutero (18) of Chief Chitanga, Mwenezi has since been arrested.

Circumstances are that on the Mutero and his three unidentified accomplices went to Section 28 Triangle to steal maize cobs.

Mavesere caught them stealing and he attempted to capture them. He chased the quartet and one of the thieves stabbed him with a spear.

Mavesere bled out and died. Mutero was later arrested on Sunday and Police is appealing for information that can lead to the apprehension of his three accomplices.

Meanwhile Edmore Mukunzi of Chiredzi was also arrested on Sunday in connection with a murder case that occurred on New Year’s Day at Chiradzamura Business Centre, Mkwasine, Chiredzi

It is alleged that Mukunzi struck Noel Chauke with a log three times on the heads following an altercation. Chauke succumbed to the injuries. Masvingo Mirror