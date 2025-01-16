MAIZE THIEVES KILL FARMER

Three Mwenezi men are on the run after they allegedly stabbed a Triangle farmer with a spear leading to his death after he caught them stealing maize cobs from his farm.
Edmore Mavesere
was stabbed on Christmas day and he bled out. The incident happened in Section
28, Triangle.
Masvingo
Provincial Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to The
Mirror.
Dhewa added
that one of the suspects Anotidaishe Mutero (18) of Chief Chitanga, Mwenezi has
since been arrested.
Circumstances
are that on the Mutero and his three unidentified accomplices went to Section
28 Triangle to steal maize cobs.
Mavesere caught
them stealing and he attempted to capture them. He chased the quartet and one
of the thieves stabbed him with a spear.
Mavesere bled
out and died. Mutero was later arrested on Sunday and Police is appealing for
information that can lead to the apprehension of his three accomplices.
Meanwhile
Edmore Mukunzi of Chiredzi was also arrested on Sunday in connection with a
murder case that occurred on New Year’s Day at Chiradzamura Business Centre,
Mkwasine, Chiredzi
It is alleged
that Mukunzi struck Noel Chauke with a log three times on the heads following
an altercation. Chauke succumbed to the injuries. Masvingo Mirror
