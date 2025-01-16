CHIMOMBE DENIED BAIL AGAIN

Business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu accused of misappropriation of millions from the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme had their fresh application for bail dismissed, on Thursday.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda underscored the prosecution’s concerns, noting that the accused’s circumstances have deteriorated, heightening the risk of flight.

With the identities of key witnesses now disclosed, the potential for interference looms large, compounded by the severe implications of a presumptive 20-year prison sentence should they be convicted.

Justice Kwenda articulated compelling reasons to mandate the continued detention of the accused, emphasising the necessity of safeguarding the integrity of the judicial process.

The trial is set to recommence on February 10, with the court expressing its commitment to expedite proceedings, ensuring a swift resolution to this high-profile case. Herald