CHIMOMBE DENIED BAIL AGAIN

Business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu accused of misappropriation of millions from the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme had their fresh application for bail dismissed, on Thursday.
Justice
Pisirayi Kwenda underscored the prosecution’s concerns, noting that the
accused’s circumstances have deteriorated, heightening the risk of flight.
With the
identities of key witnesses now disclosed, the potential for interference looms
large, compounded by the severe implications of a presumptive 20-year prison
sentence should they be convicted.
Justice Kwenda
articulated compelling reasons to mandate the continued detention of the
accused, emphasising the necessity of safeguarding the integrity of the
judicial process.
The trial is
set to recommence on February 10, with the court expressing its commitment to
expedite proceedings, ensuring a swift resolution to this high-profile case.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment