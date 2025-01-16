MUKANDO : WOMEN LOSE US$30K

About five women, who claim they were deceived into making contributions towards a savings club, widely known as mukando, are crying foul after being duped of US$30 000.
They are part
of group of 23 women.
Sources claim
one member was admitted to hospital after she developed complications as she
struggled to adjust to the reality that she had been duped of all her savings.
The women
agreed to have a savings club and contributed to the club from January to
December 28 last year.
They were
supposed to share an amount close to US$30 000 but club leader Ruthy Charlie
Mufundisi only provided US$1 200 for sharing when the savings matured.
Ruthy is said
to be working with a colleague whose name is Dunior Shahari.
The case has
since been taken to the Small Claims Court where it is set to be heard today.
One of the
women, identified only as Edna, lost US$4100 in the scheme and has taken the
case to court.
Sources claimed
Ruthy has been evasive since the day she produced just US$1200 for sharing when
the members were expecting to share US$30 000.
The sources
said she issued an apology, but it was not accepted by her colleagues.
“The plaintiff
(Edna) is claiming US$4100 from defendants arising from Mukando which was
supposed to have been reimbursed in December 2024, in terms of what was
agreed,” read the court papers.
“The defendants
have benefited out of nothing, which is clear lawlessness.
“Plaintiff was
introduced to the second defendant by the first defendant, the defendants were
on a mission to deceive and deprive plaintiff the sum of US$4100.
“Despite
several demands, the defendant refused, neglected to pay leading plaintiff to
approach this honourable court for payment of US$4100 plus costs of court.”
Contacted for
comment, Ruthy said: “There are some who even posted this issue on Facebook and
handisirini ndakaenda nemari, taitamba mukando, tichikweretesana.
“I had my own
debt, just like any other member which I failed to pay on the agreed day of
sharing the money.
“I acknowledged
that I was going to pay them their money and we have some affidavits which I
signed, which indicate that ndinenge ndichivapa mari on such dates.
“Vamwe end of
this month, March, April zvichidaro.
“Kune vamwe
vane chikwereti vasiri inini, vanopihwawo neivavo, inini ndine vandakasainira
navo.
“We agreed
after ndavaudza kuti zvinhu zvangu zvanga zvakaoma on my side, chikwereti
changu chandinacho.
“We went to the
police vakachinja nyaya and ivo vanga vanyoresa kuita kunge ndakaba, changu
changa chitoriwo chikwereti chakaita mainterest achakaita, ndikatadza kudzosa
ndikauya neUS$1200.
“I am not owing
23 people ka inini, I am owing those I have affidavits with,” she said.
She added: “Handina
kuunza mari yandanga ndakwereta, even if mukaendesa kuH-Metro kwacho
ndokuchabva mari here?
“Chiri kudiwa
imari ka and I also reported a case of cyberbullying.
“Inini handina
kuramba kubhadhara chikwereti but I can’t be the owner because taiungana tese
madzimai, tounganidza mari, ndakatokweretawo mari.
“I am the
leader but handina kutora mari kuround, ndakaikweretawo as a member, I was
supposed to bring money, but ndakauya neUS$1200 because ndanga ndakaomerwa.
“Handina
kuramba chikwereti changu chandakaita and a share was supposed to be US$1900,
but mari yakaenda kune mumwe munhu akambouya, tikawirirana , munhu uyu akatouya
kumeeting mamembers ese aripo.”
However, Edna,
whose case will be heard today in court, said:
“When one is
joining, they indicate how many shares you want and I chose to take three
shares of which one share is equivalent to US$100.
“I was supposed
to get US$4100 after we agreed for 11 months.
“Along the way,
I even suspected that something was fishy when we asked for some statements and
she failed to produce them.
“So, on the day
we agreed to share, she came with US$1200 only and we had a confrontation and
it did not end well.
“I ended up
getting US$100 and we ended up at Central Police Station in which a docket was
opened.
“But we were
then referred to Harare Civil Court for small claims.” H Metro
