INVENTOR : FROM CHIKURUBI TO STATE HOUSE



Zimbabwe’s social media went into a meltdown after self-proclaimed inventor and entrepreneur Maxwell Sangulani Chikumbutso, who was once a guest at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, was paraded before President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on Tuesday.

Chikumbutso was showcasing his alleged latest inventions, including what he claimed to be the world’s first self-powering vehicles and motorbikes that run on radio waves.

It has since emerged that Chikumbutso was arrested in 2018 on six counts of armed robbery alongside five accomplices.

In his bail application, when he was being represented by Admire Rubaya that year, Chikumbutso denied involvement in any of the offences.

He told Justice Roger Manyangadze Foroma that he was operating a successful company pioneering new technology and inventions.

He also claimed that he was famous for good work and had substantial assets in Zimbabwe.

Justice Foroma said although Chikumbutso claimed that he had substantial assets comprising movable and immovable property, he had failed to provide a single title deed as an exhibit in court.

“He further argued that he is operating a successful company pioneering new technology and inventions and is famous for the good work he is involved in and that he has substantial assets in Zimbabwe, including immovable properties, yet not a single deed of transfer was produced or referred to as proof,” Justice Foroma said in his ruling.

The State opposed bail saying among the firearms that were recovered by the police, one belonged to Chikumbutso.

The firearm recovered from Chikumbutso was unlicensed and was found in the vehicle of a co-accused who claimed he had given him a lift and he allegedly forgot it.

Justice Foroma denied Chikumbutso bail saying he was not satisfied that the possession of the firearm whether by him or his co-accused was not innocent considering it was found in the vehicle belonging to his co-accused.

The trial resumed around 2021 but some of Chikumbutso’s accomplices had passed on and only three were left.

NewsDay managed to establish that his alleged accomplices were Harmony Nyati, Polite Madamombe (both deceased), Austin Ncube, Wisdom Tariro and Godfrey Josi.

They were accused of robbing Murefu Service Station in Waterfalls, Harare. Newsday