MUM WHO KILLED SON (1) CLEARED

A Kwekwe woman who pulled her year-old son’s testicles leading to his death has been acquitted of murder by Justice Pisirai Kwenda at the High Court Circuit in Gokwe.
Justice Kwenda
ruled that Nomatter Gwatsvaira Angel bridge, Redcliff, Kwekwe was not mentally
stable when she committed the crime. Justice Kwenda also sent Gwatsvaira to
Mlondolozi Rehabilitation Center.
The incident
happened on August 22, 2020, around 4pm. Gwatsvaira pulled her son Brighton
Makai’s (1) testicles whilst they lay on a bed and he died.
Gwatsvaira was
acquitted for reason of insanity in terms of Section 29 (2) (a) of the Mental
Health Act [Chapter 15:12].
Upon being
asked why she injured the child, Gwatsvaira claimed that she had a dream in
which she was cleaning her womb and that is the same time she was scratching
the infant’s navel, stomach and testicles.
Circumstances
are that Gwatsvaira and Brighton were sleeping on a bed at their residence.
Gwatsvaira woke up and scratched the deceased’s navel using her finger nails
and she forcefully pulled the child’s testicles with her hands.
The child was
found groaning by Gwatsvaira’s sister Sarudzai with a bruised navel and his
testicles were missing.
Sarudzai rushed
the child to Kwekwe District Hospital where Brighton was declared dead upon
arrival. Masvingo Mirror
