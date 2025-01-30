MUM WHO KILLED SON (1) CLEARED

A Kwekwe woman who pulled her year-old son’s testicles leading to his death has been acquitted of murder by Justice Pisirai Kwenda at the High Court Circuit in Gokwe.

Justice Kwenda ruled that Nomatter Gwatsvaira Angel bridge, Redcliff, Kwekwe was not mentally stable when she committed the crime. Justice Kwenda also sent Gwatsvaira to Mlondolozi Rehabilitation Center.

The incident happened on August 22, 2020, around 4pm. Gwatsvaira pulled her son Brighton Makai’s (1) testicles whilst they lay on a bed and he died.

Gwatsvaira was acquitted for reason of insanity in terms of Section 29 (2) (a) of the Mental Health Act [Chapter 15:12].

Upon being asked why she injured the child, Gwatsvaira claimed that she had a dream in which she was cleaning her womb and that is the same time she was scratching the infant’s navel, stomach and testicles.

Circumstances are that Gwatsvaira and Brighton were sleeping on a bed at their residence. Gwatsvaira woke up and scratched the deceased’s navel using her finger nails and she forcefully pulled the child’s testicles with her hands.

The child was found groaning by Gwatsvaira’s sister Sarudzai with a bruised navel and his testicles were missing.

Sarudzai rushed the child to Kwekwe District Hospital where Brighton was declared dead upon arrival. Masvingo Mirror