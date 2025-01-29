MAKOROKOZA INVADE BIGGEST CATTLE FARM

Government has deployed security and environment agencies to the Rhodes Estate in the Matopos National Park to address concerns over rampant illegal gold mining activities, which is threatening livestock production at one of the country’s biggest pedigree cattle farms.
Known for its
famed Brahman and Beefmasters breeds produced by the Pilossof brothers, the
farm has been invaded by illegal gold panners whose indiscriminate digging in
recent years has caused severe environmental degradation.
Many cattle
have died after falling into the pits dug by the panners. The sprawling 4
000-hectare enterprise, is run by the Pilossof brothers, a household name in
the pedigree cattle and genetics business in the country.
In 2014 the
Pilossof brothers entered into an agreement with the Zimbabwe Parks and
Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to run their pedigree business in the
Rhodes Estates as means to preserve parts of the Matopos National Park — a
world heritage site — while at the same time operating a commercially viable
livestock project in the park.
For years, the
Pilossof family has been battling an ever growing influx of illegal gold
panners who have been digging pits and deep trenches where the cattle are
falling in.
Yesterday
Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu
and her delegation of heads of key Government departments visited the farm to
have first-hand appreciation of the problem the cattle farmers are facing as a
result of the illegal gold mining activities.
Head of the
farm project, Mr Paul Pilossof, estimated that close to 200 pedigree cattle
have died in the last couple of years after falling into the open pits left by
the illegal gold panners or from drinking water contaminated with chemicals
such as cyanide, whose use is now outlawed in the extraction of gold. The
pedigree cattle at the farm can cost between US$4 000 to US$8 000 each.
Some Pilossof
Ruvale Brahman bulls from the farm have in the past been sold for as much as
US$13 000 each.
On one end of
the farm, at the base of a small mountain, the news crew saw over 30 pits
concentrated in a very small area. A few illegal panners were brave enough to
stick around as Minister Ndlovu and her entourage together with officials from
ZimParks, Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Ministry of Lands,
Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, the Environment Management
Authority (EMA), the police and other stakeholders assessed the damage.
The rest of the
omakorokoza fled or hid in their deep pits to evade possible arrest as the
entourage approached.
“We have been
at the farm since 2014 after signing an agreement with ZimParks and we have
been encountering problems with illegal miners invading our farm and digging
for gold,” said Mr Pilossof.
“The illegal
mining has been happening for years and it appears nothing is being done to
stop the activities. We fenced off a large area where illegal mining is taking
place in order to keep our cattle away but the mining just keeps spreading and
the panners are cutting the fence.”
Mr Pilossof
said they are now being forced to move their cattle from the farm because its
no longer safe to keep them there.
“We lose an
average of 60 pedigree cattle per year from snares, stock theft, cattle falling
into pits or dying after drinking cyanide contaminated water,” said Mr
Pilossof.
Minister Ndlovu
said the province is dependent on agriculture and livestock farming contributes
significantly to the region’s economy.
“The illegal
mining activities that are taking place at this farm are counter-productive and
cannot be allowed to continue,” said Dr Ndlovu.
She ordered
officials from the mines ministry to report back to her office with a list of
miners that were allowed to mine at the Rhodes Estates under special permits
issued with the consent of ZimParks.
“Mining and
agriculture can be done side by side but only when both parties are working
within the confines of the law. I want a list of everyone who is mining legally
so that we flush out the illegal miners,” said Dr Ndlovu.
Mr Chancellor
Chidziva, Matabeleland South acting provincial mining director, said his office
can only issue out a special mining permit to a miner after the approval of
ZimParks.
“ZimParks are
custodians of the Matopos National Park so anyone who wishes to carry out
mining in the national park must first seek a special permit from them,” he
said.
“It is only
after Zimparks issues out the special permit that we do the necessary paperwork
and grant the individual the right to mine,” said Mr Chidziva.
According to
the EMA provincial manager, Mr Decent Ndlovu, the area in and around the
Pilossof farm is one of the worst degraded places in the province as a result
of illegal mining activities.
“We classify
this area as a hotspot in terms of illegal mining because it is one of the
worst degraded places in the province. The farmers have been here since 2014
and have invested a lot in terms of rehabilitating the area and today it keeps
thousands of cattle. So, it’s sad when all that good work is destroyed by
illegal mining activities,” said Mr Ndlovu. Chronicle
