EX HRE BOSS : I WAS NOT PAID US$350K

Mathew Marara, who has held a number of senior posts at the Harare City Council, has denied allegations that he received US$350 000 in back pay and benefits for the time when he was under suspension and says the actual amount he got was US$131 000.
Marara has
served as an Executive Assistant, Acting Director of Housing and Community
Services and Human Resources manager at Harare City Council.
He said the pay
out he received was compensation for having gone for over two years without pay
as he served a suspension.
Marara appeared
before the Commission of Inquiry into the affairs of the City of Harare which
is being led by Retired Justice Maphios Cheda.
Marara said his
suspension, which began following his arrest on allegations of criminal abuse
of office, led to him being placed on leave without pay for over two years.
“I was on leave
without pay, as per the suspension letter issued by my employer,” he said.
He said his
eventual return to work in June 2023 was authorised by a resolution passed by
the Council, despite a standing ministerial directive barring such
reinstatements until court cases were finalised.
Leading
evidence, witness Thabani Mpofu questioned Marara on his decision to negotiate
for back pay while being aware that his reinstatement violated the directive
from the Ministry of Local Government.
Marara said a
precedent had been set by other directors who resumed work under similar
circumstances.
“The US$131 000
compensation, which included salaries and benefits for the time I was absent,
was agreed upon with a negotiation panel comprising four councilors and an
external legal consultant, all appointed by the Mayor.
“The panel
consisted of Councillor Kadzombe, Mapanzure, Ngadziore and Chakeredza and one
legal practitioner Zinhemha,” he said.
It is also
alleged Marara resigned after his suspension but returned in 2023 claiming he
never tendered his resignation. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment