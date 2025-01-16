EX HRE BOSS : I WAS NOT PAID US$350K

Mathew Marara, who has held a number of senior posts at the Harare City Council, has denied allegations that he received US$350 000 in back pay and benefits for the time when he was under suspension and says the actual amount he got was US$131 000.

Marara has served as an Executive Assistant, Acting Director of Housing and Community Services and Human Resources manager at Harare City Council.

He said the pay out he received was compensation for having gone for over two years without pay as he served a suspension.

Marara appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into the affairs of the City of Harare which is being led by Retired Justice Maphios Cheda.

Marara said his suspension, which began following his arrest on allegations of criminal abuse of office, led to him being placed on leave without pay for over two years.

“I was on leave without pay, as per the suspension letter issued by my employer,” he said.

He said his eventual return to work in June 2023 was authorised by a resolution passed by the Council, despite a standing ministerial directive barring such reinstatements until court cases were finalised.

Leading evidence, witness Thabani Mpofu questioned Marara on his decision to negotiate for back pay while being aware that his reinstatement violated the directive from the Ministry of Local Government.

Marara said a precedent had been set by other directors who resumed work under similar circumstances.

“The US$131 000 compensation, which included salaries and benefits for the time I was absent, was agreed upon with a negotiation panel comprising four councilors and an external legal consultant, all appointed by the Mayor.

“The panel consisted of Councillor Kadzombe, Mapanzure, Ngadziore and Chakeredza and one legal practitioner Zinhemha,” he said.

It is also alleged Marara resigned after his suspension but returned in 2023 claiming he never tendered his resignation. H Metro