CHINESE FOOD AID POLITICISED, SAYS REPORT

A Chinese donation of four metric tonnes of rice to feed hungry Zimbabweans has been allegedly politicised, worsening the desperate hunger situation faced by villagers.

In its latest report, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) documented several cases where deserving cases were denied food aid on political grounds.

Zimbabwe is in the midst of its worst drought in years that has left over five million citizens in urgent need of food aid.

Last April, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the El Niño-induced drought a state of national disaster and appealed for US$3 billion from well-wishers in a bid to marshal resources and avert possible starvation.

China responded to the distress call, and in December donated four metric tonnes of rice to be distributed among 360 members of the National Assembly and Senate for onward distribution to hungry citizens.

“However, the approach, where this food aid is being distributed to citizens by MPs and Senators, raises concerns about the politicisation of food aid and its potential to cripple beneficiaries,” the ZPP said in its report.

“By distributing aid through political channels rather than the social welfare system, government may inadvertently create dependency on political patronage rather than addressing the root causes of poverty.

“A more effective and sustainable approach would be to strengthen the social welfare system, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most, regardless of their political affiliations.”

ZPP also raised concern over theft off food aid.

“Additionally, theft and corrupt practices in the distribution and handling of the aid deprives potential beneficiary households of their right to food, further exposing them to hunger due to the effects of the El Niño-induced drought,” the peace watchdog said.

In December, Zanu PF Uzumba MP Wiriranai Muchemwa and ward 15 councillor Knowledge Chipundu were arrested for allegedly stealing 40 tonnes of food aid worth US$12 000.

In September, the World Food Programme (WFP) revealed that it successfully assisted 269 514 people out of a total of 272 787 in Buhera, Mwenezi and Mangwe, with funding received from its Africa Risk Capacity Replica Policy payout.

Government has also rolled out a food distribution exercise.

However, reports of food politicisation have resurfaced, with Zanu PF activists cited as the chief culprits.

ZPP also documented 95 human rights violations that include threats of violence, assault, restricted freedoms of assembly and association, among others. Newsday