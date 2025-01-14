ED SKIPS CHAPO INAUGURATION

The Minister of Defence Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is set to represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the inauguration of Mozambique President-Elect Cde Daniel Chapo, this Wednesday.

Honourable Muchinguri Kashiri will join several Heads of State and Government from across the globe invited to witness the event.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy cordial relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle when the neighbouring country provided rear bases for freedom fighters.

Cde Chapo will be Mozambique’s fifth President since the country attained independence in 1975. zbc