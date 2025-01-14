ED SKIPS CHAPO INAUGURATION

The Minister of Defence Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is set to represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the inauguration of Mozambique President-Elect Cde Daniel Chapo, this Wednesday.
Honourable
Muchinguri Kashiri will join several Heads of State and Government from across
the globe invited to witness the event.
Zimbabwe and
Mozambique enjoy cordial relations dating back to the days of the liberation
struggle when the neighbouring country provided rear bases for freedom
fighters.
Cde Chapo will
be Mozambique’s fifth President since the country attained independence in
1975. zbc
