skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 14 January 2025
MAN STEALS GOAT, SELLS MEAT TO OWNER
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
50 MPs BACK CHAMISA
Fifty Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and 11 senators have pledged their allegiances to a faction that is aligned to the par...
ANC DEFENDS MBALULA'S LUXURIOUS YACHT
The African National Congress (ANC) says party’s secretary general Fikile Mbalula had a busy schedule around Cape Town which warranted his t...
EVICTION BATTLE : MUTUMBUKA'S MANSION VANDALISED
Zimbabwe’s first Minister of Education, Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka has suffered immense loss after a man who fraudulently bought his Chisipite man...
BLOW FOR TSHABANGU AS CCC MPs BOYCOTT PRECABE
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu yesterday suffered a major blow after most of t...
PRECABE : CCC MPs LIST REVEALED
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment