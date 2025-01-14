ZIYAMBI : WE ARE READY TO AMEND CONSTITUTION FOR ED

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday said they are ready to implement constitutional amendments to extend President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028 as resolved by Zanu PF at its Annual National People’s Conference last year, once they get instructions to do so.

Minister Ziyambi said it was possible to enact the amendments to extend the President’s term from 2028 to 2030 in line with the people’s wishes.

“My comment is that it is possible to do so (make the amendments) when the time is right, when we get the instructions to do so. We also have to know that Zimbabwe is a democracy guided by the will of the people.

“So, if the people say they want the President’s term extended, so be it, that’s what democracy is all about,” he said.

Minister Ziyambi said while President Mnangagwa had said he wanted to step down as required by the Constitution, the people who voted him into office have indicated that they want him to stay on.

“Once the people who voted him into office have spoken, the necessary legal requirements will be put in place. What I can say is it is possible to make the necessary constitutional amendments,” Minister Ziyambi added.

Last year at its conference in Bulawayo, Zanu PF made a resolution that the President’s term be extended so that he can see to fruition the various development projects he has initiated over the past few years.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has also thrown its weight behind the proposal to extend the President’s term.

Speaking during a tour by Parliamentarians of the First Family’s Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe at the weekend, leader of the opposition in Parliament, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu, said: “If we approve your (President Mnangagwa) stay in power and the people of Zimbabwe are happy, let it be”.

Mr Tshabangu said President Mnangagwa was leading by example in all areas, hence he must be supported.

“We are Zimbabweans, we should be singing together, playing together, celebrating together. When I walk out of here (Pricabe Farm) I will face criticism and it does not matter because it improves us as Zimbabweans.

“. . . when we go to Parliament, I can assure you that we are going to unpack the blueprint to bring the people of Zimbabwe together. We need to coexist and live together,” he said.

Across the country, all Zanu PF structures have voiced their support for President Mnangagwa’s term extension as he has delivered tangible results that resonate with the masses. Herald