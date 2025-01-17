CHIMUTENGWENDE DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Former cabinet minister and ZANU PF National Consultative Assembly member, Cde Chenhamo Chimutengwende, who died this Thursday, has been declared a national hero.
The message on
the conferment of the national hero status was delivered to the Chimutengende
family by ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha in
Harare this Friday evening.
Cde
Chimutengwende succumbed to kidney complications died this Thursday at the age
of 81.
Meanwhile,
Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba has also been declared a national hero.
He passed on
this Wednesday at Josiah Magama Tongogara Camp after a long battle with cancer.
The Minister of
State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Honourable Judith Ncube
delivered the message of declaration to the Siziba family this Friday evening.
ZBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment