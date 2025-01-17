CHIMUTENGWENDE DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Former cabinet minister and ZANU PF National Consultative Assembly member, Cde Chenhamo Chimutengwende, who died this Thursday, has been declared a national hero.

The message on the conferment of the national hero status was delivered to the Chimutengende family by ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha in Harare this Friday evening.

Cde Chimutengwende succumbed to kidney complications died this Thursday at the age of 81.

Meanwhile, Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba has also been declared a national hero.

He passed on this Wednesday at Josiah Magama Tongogara Camp after a long battle with cancer.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Honourable Judith Ncube delivered the message of declaration to the Siziba family this Friday evening. ZBC