NO O LEVELS BUT I HAVE A DIPLOMA, SAYS MAGAYA

The High Court has reserved judgment in an urgent application by Yadah Stars Football Club President Walter Magaya who was disqualified from contesting the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidential elections scheduled for the 25th of this month.

Magaya, through his legal team, argued that while the ZIFA statutes specify the minimum requirements to contest the local football mother body presidency as an Ordinary Level certificate an equivalent is acceptable.

He further argued that he submitted a diploma certificate, which is a higher qualification than the minimum qualification of an Ordinary Level certificate.

His legal team also submitted that Magaya is not a member of ZIFA and what is before the court is not about the sport, but the issue of legality hence he was supposed to be given time to produce the certificate within a certain time framework.

ZIFA through its legal representative, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, however, raised an objection, asserting that the burden of proof rests upon Magaya to furnish the court with evidence of possessing an Ordinary Level certificate.

He also submitted that the matter should not be entertained by the High Court, but rather dealt with by the arbitration court, claiming that there is no legitimate case before the High Court. ZBC



