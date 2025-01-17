NO O LEVELS BUT I HAVE A DIPLOMA, SAYS MAGAYA

The High Court has reserved judgment in an urgent application by Yadah Stars Football Club President Walter Magaya who was disqualified from contesting the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidential elections scheduled for the 25th of this month.
Magaya, through
his legal team, argued that while the ZIFA statutes specify the minimum
requirements to contest the local football mother body presidency as an
Ordinary Level certificate an equivalent is acceptable.
He further
argued that he submitted a diploma certificate, which is a higher qualification
than the minimum qualification of an Ordinary Level certificate.
His legal team
also submitted that Magaya is not a member of ZIFA and what is before the court
is not about the sport, but the issue of legality hence he was supposed to be
given time to produce the certificate within a certain time framework.
ZIFA through
its legal representative, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, however, raised an
objection, asserting that the burden of proof rests upon Magaya to furnish the
court with evidence of possessing an Ordinary Level certificate.
He also
submitted that the matter should not be entertained by the High Court, but
rather dealt with by the arbitration court, claiming that there is no
legitimate case before the High Court. ZBC
