TRUCK WITH PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS VANISHES

Almost two weeks since its disappearance, a truckload full of Presidential Input Scheme seeds which was meant for Ward Seven in Tsholotsho district, Matabeleland North province has not been found, together with its inputs.

An extension officer from the Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Services, Ms Kwanele Dube and a Grain Marketing Board contract employee, Mr Langton Ncube, who were accompanying the truck after taking the stock from the Tsholotsho GMB depot have also not been accounted for since January 4.

The truck, which had 400 bags of 50kg Urea fertiliser, 30 bags of 10kg sunflower seeds and 100 bottles of 200ml Imidacloprid chemicals, was being accompanied by a police officer identified as Abisinjo Mpofu.

Investigations carried out indicated that the inputs were not signed for in the provisional dispatcher book as the dispatcher book was full.

“We have not been informed of any arrests nor recovery of the truck and its inputs,” said Mr Tapiwa Zivovoi, Matabeleland North acting Director of Local government services.

Sources said the intriguing matter was now being handled by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department. Chronicle