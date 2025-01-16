CHEN CHIMUTENGWENDE DIES

Former cabinet minister and ZANU PF National Consultative Assembly member Cde Chenhamo Chimutengwende has died. He was 81.

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central chairman, Cde Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the death of the former legislator and ruling party cadre this Thursday, describing it as a sad loss to the people of Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province and the nation at large.

“I heard the news of the passing on of Cde Chimutengwende from a family member. It is a big loss for the people of Mazowe, the province and the entire nation,” he said.

Cde Kazembe described the late Cde Chimutengwende as a unifier in Mazowe.

“We considered him a pillar, a uniting force, who did great in Mazowe the province and the nation.”

Cde Chimutengwede was at one time Mashonaland Central provincial chairman of the ruling party and a cabinet minister who served in various portfolios.

Cde Kazembe said the late Chimutengwende had a long stint as legislator and undertook various development projects.

“He was probably the longest serving legislator in the province after serving for more than 20 years. He also served as a senator for one or two terms. He did a lot of work in Mazowe, from building schools and spearheading tarring of road particularly the road from Glendale to Bare,” he said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. ZBC