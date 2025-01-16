CHEN CHIMUTENGWENDE DIES

Former cabinet minister and ZANU PF National Consultative Assembly member Cde Chenhamo Chimutengwende has died. He was 81.
ZANU PF
Mashonaland Central chairman, Cde Kazembe Kazembe confirmed the death of the
former legislator and ruling party cadre this Thursday, describing it as a sad
loss to the people of Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province and the nation at
large.
“I heard the
news of the passing on of Cde Chimutengwende from a family member. It is a big
loss for the people of Mazowe, the province and the entire nation,” he said.
Cde Kazembe
described the late Cde Chimutengwende as a unifier in Mazowe.
“We considered
him a pillar, a uniting force, who did great in Mazowe the province and the
nation.”
Cde
Chimutengwede was at one time Mashonaland Central provincial chairman of the
ruling party and a cabinet minister who served in various portfolios.
Cde Kazembe
said the late Chimutengwende had a long stint as legislator and undertook
various development projects.
“He was
probably the longest serving legislator in the province after serving for more
than 20 years. He also served as a senator for one or two terms. He did a lot
of work in Mazowe, from building schools and spearheading tarring of road
particularly the road from Glendale to Bare,” he said.
Funeral
arrangements will be announced in due course. ZBC
