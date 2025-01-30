skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 30 January 2025
ZIFA ELECTION WIN CHALLENGED
Thursday, January 30, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
They say Chivayo influenced the outcome
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAID : I WAS THE BOSS' WIFE FOR TWO YEARS
A maid is demanding back pay as part of the compensation she claims she deserves for the two years she spent as the wife of her boss at the ...
CHARAMBA : WHY SHOPS ARE GOING EMPTY
ED WILL FACE THE WRATH OF THE PEOPLE : GEZA
Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran, Blessing Runesu Geza, flanked by other senior war veterans at a Press conference in Harare...
MINISTER ON THE ROPES
Knives are out for ICT, Postal and Courier Services minister Tatenda Mavetera after she led in a song perceived to denigrate acting Presiden...
WHY ARE SHOPS EMPTY AGAIN
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment