SANGOMA JAILED FOR RAPING TEEN

A traditional healer from Inyathi who raped a 15-year-old girl under the guise of cleansing her of evil spirits was yesterday sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail.

Adfali Ndlovu was convicted of rape by Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mrs Sibonginkosi Mnkandla.

In passing the sentence, Mrs Mnkandla condemned Ndlovu’s actions, saying he targeted a vulnerable victim who is a minor.

Ms Mnkandla added that Ndlovu has no defence to the charges levelled against him.

The prosecutor, Ms Nomthandazo Mafu told the court that the incident occurred on September 14 last year after the victim in the company of her grandparents went to Ndlovu’s shrine intending to be cleansed of evil spirits.

This was after the family had conducted a ceremony, which allegedly revealed that the victim had evil spirits, which required cleansing.

“Ndlovu requested the victim to sleep at his house since the ritual was to be done the following day. The grandparents complied and left the victim in the company of Ndlovu,” said Ms Mafu.

During the early hours of the following day, Ndlovu took the victim to a bushy area and ordered her to remove her clothes before bathing her. He then grabbed the complainant, pushed her to the ground and raped her.

The court heard that after committing the offence, Ndlovu threatened to kill the complainant if she reported the matter to anyone.

The matter came to light on September 22 last year after the victim had returned to boarding school.

“The complainant’s schoolmate found her crying and upon quizzing her, the victim revealed that she had been raped by Ndlovu,” said Ms Mafu.

A report was made to school authorities who in turn made a police report leading to Ndlovu’s arrest.

In aggravation, Ms Mafu submitted that Ndlovu committed a very serious offence because he raped a vulnerable minor.

“The offender betrayed the trust bestowed upon him by the victim’s parents when he raped her,” she said. Chronicle