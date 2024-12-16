ZIM TRUCK DRIVER CRASHES INTO SIX TRUCKS IN SA



A Zimbabwean truck driver died after crashing into six trucks and five cars in Marrianhill Toll Plaza, on the N3 Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

In a statement, spokesperson for Transport and Human Settlements in KZN, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said information from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, indicated that a heavy motor vehicle from Zimbabwe collided with six trucks and five light motor vehicles.

Sibiya said the driver of a truck from Zimbabwe died at the scene. Meanwhile, over 10 people were left in critical condition.

"We request motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes and to delay any trip leading to Marrianhill Toll Plaza," he said.

Meanwhile, ALS paramedics medical services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage and chaos.

"Approximately six trucks and five vehicles were involved in the crash leaving multiple people entrapped and injured. Immediately more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.

"The eThekwini fire department was also requested to assist with the necessary rescue tools. Approximately fifteen people had sustained various injuries and once stabilized on the scene they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.

"Unfortunately, one of the truck drivers was found severely entrapped in their wreckage and despite best attempts by, paramedics he passed away on the scene. The national route was closed for hours whilst emergency personnel worked to clear the scene," he said. IOL