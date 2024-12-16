CHIEF HWENJE : I'M BACK

Popular musician Chief Hwenje has paid tribute to the First Family for their benevolence that saw him being flown to India for medical treatment after he was diagnosed of blood cancer.

Chief Hwenje, born Admire Sanyange Sibanda, entertained a bumper crowd at Mkandapi Business Centre in Shurugwi last Thursday as President Mnangagwa commissioned the resurfaced 43-kilometre Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road.

His energetic dances made it hard to believe that the renowned singer had just undergone a medical procedure in India.

The 37-year-old musician recently disclosed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic and immune systems.

In an interview on the sidelines of the event, Chief Hwenje thanked President Mnangagwa and his family for facilitating his trip to India and for constantly checking on him.

“I want to thank the First Family for ensuring that I went to India. The President ensured that I got all the treatment and attention that I needed, including the medical procedure that I went through.

“They would constantly check on me to hear about my progress. I also thank Zanu PF and its leadership in the Midlands Province, Gutu West legislator, Cde John Paradza, among others. They assisted a lot, particularly in taking care of my family as I was away. I had a medical procedure done and I am now feeling better,” said Chief Hwenje.

When asked about the new album that he was working on, Chief Hwenje said medical doctors have advised him to rest.

“For now I will not be pursuing the new album. My medical team strongly advised me to rest and I am duty bound to do as they have directed. Until they say I can resume my work, I will be resting at my rural home,” he said.

Chief Hwenje became a household name with songs such as ‘Mai Welly’, among others, and became an instant force to reckon with in the entertainment industry. Herald