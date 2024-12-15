TWIST TO MUGABE GRAVE CASE

The Chinyoyi magistrate court last week blocked the inspection of former president Robert Mugabe’s grave by a man who is pushing for the exhumation of his remains for burial at the Heroes Acre.

Magistrate Kudzanai Mahaso was forced to clarify the matter following claims that the court would visit Mugabe’s burial place at his home in Zvimba for inspection.

This followed the confusion that ensured over the scope of inspection requested by village headman Tinos Manongovere.

Manongovere's lawyers requested to have the inspection to cover Mugabe resting place at the Zvimba homestead.

"We seem to be going in circles, I think we agreed to go and inspect the place where former president Mugabe was to be buried at the Heroes Acre and the Zvimba family cemetery," Mahaso said.

In a letter by Manongovere’s lawyers, Madzingiria and Nhokwara to the Chinhoyi clerk of court dated November 19, it was clear they wanted an inspection in loco at Mugabe’s grave in Zvimba. Standard