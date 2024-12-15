CYCLONE CHIDO TO HIT ZIM TODAY

Tropical Cyclone Chido is expected to make landfall in the country today, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said.
In a statement last night, the MSD said that as Cyclone
Chido continued its west-south-westward movement, its wind speed and intensity
diminished due to increased friction over land.
MSD head of forecast Mr James Ngoma said the remnants of
Cyclone Chido will combine with moisture from the Inter-Tropical Convergence
Zone, leading to widespread thunderstorms across Zimbabwe from today to
December 22.
“More influence over Zimbabwe is projected to be from the
cloud-band emanating from the west, through both Matabeleland provinces. This
should result in widespread thunderstorms throughout the week.
“Despite the anticipation of heavy rainfall exceeding 50mm
in provinces like Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of
Matabeleland North, Midlands, and Masvingo, the risk of flooding is low
following a recent dry spell. However, the heat that was over Zimbabwe for much
of last week, should potentially lead to these storms being violent, with
lightning, strong winds, and hailstorms in certain areas.
“Provinces of particular concern include Mashonaland East,
Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and the
southern parts of Midlands,” said Mr Ngoma.
In light of the approaching storm, local authorities and
disaster management agencies are advising residents to remain vigilant and
prepared for adverse weather conditions.
Communities are being encouraged to stock up on essential
supplies and to stay informed through official weather updates.
The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has already been put on
high alert to respond to the tropical cyclone.
CPU director, Mr Nathan Nkomo, said the department had been
placed on high alert, with officials closely and continuously monitoring the
situation.
“We continue to get updates from both our two early warning
units, the Meteorological Services Department and the climate service centre on
a daily basis and we are monitoring the situation,” Mr Nkomo said.
He said the CPU had calculated a specific budget to address
the potential impact of Cyclone Chido.
“We are happy that so far we have extracted a specific
budget for response to Chido, I think for a start we need something to the tune
of US$1,6 million so that we are able to deal with issues to do with
coordination efforts, shelter, (water, sanitation, and hygiene) WASH related
issues, and we want to ensure that our refugees and settlements receive the
necessary support and that every life is saved.”
Cyclone Chido traversed into Mozambique early yesterday
morning, bringing gale-force winds and heavy rain after leaving a trail of
death and destruction in France’s Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.
According to the Mozambique Institute of Meteorology, the
cyclone appeared to have intensified as it crossed the Mozambique Channel
overnight to make landfall around 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the
northern city of Pemba.
The cyclone brought destructive winds exceeding 200 km/hr
and heavy rains with rainfall rates reaching up to 30mm per hour (roughly 30
litres per square metre every hour). Herald
