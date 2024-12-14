COUNCIL CUTS OFF WATER TO 59 SCHOOLS

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has taken a drastic stance on debt recovery, cutting off water supplies to 59 schools in a bid to recoup outstanding payments.

The council’s move comes amid a growing financial crisis, as the local authority grapples with significant amounts owed by different institutions and residents.

The local authority’s determined approach, as highlighted in the latest council report, underscores its commitment to recovering outstanding debts and maintaining the sustainability of essential services.

“The debtors’ figure as at the end of September 2024 was ZiG712, 6 million. At the end of August 2024, the debt stood at ZiG560,7 million indicating an increase of ZiG151,9 million or a 21 percent increase in the debt. The increase in the debt was attributed to resource constraints in the debt management section.

“A total of 18 815 various debt recovery actions were carried out with a targeted amount of US$ 17,5 million. Payments amounting to US$4 million (23 percent) were received directly as a result of the debt collection efforts,” reads the report.

According to the report, 59 schools had their water disconnected to recover US$607 419. Bulawayo has 146 primary schools and 57 secondary schools, meaning that the 59 schools represent 29 percent of the schools in the city had their water cut off.

The only other place that experienced water disconnections Nkulumane where 461 houses were affected, in a bid to recover US$134 891 of which just US$2 848 (2,11 percent) was realised.

The local authority has also begun the process of engaging 873 companies in the city, through sending of emails and making phone calls, in a bid to recover, US$4,8 million which they owed. The engagement has seen the council recovering US$3,3 million, which represents a collection efficiency of 69,4 percent. There are also 1 644 companies in the city that have been given 24-hour notices, to recover a debt of US$2,3 million, with the local authority managing to recover just US$128 351, which represents a collection efficiency of 5,42 percent. Suburbs that have properties that the local authority has handed over for debt collection include; Bellevue (137 properties), Famona/Bradfield (892) and Kumalo/Killarney (205).

Those that have final demands are; Famona (1 720), Richmond (148), Kumalo-rates only (901), Parklands/Suburbs (187), Nketa (2 398), Emganwini (2 194), Pumula (4 989), Magwegwe (191) and Cowdray Park has 30 properties under final demands with 24-hour notices issued to properties in Pelandaba (20), Tshabalala (41) and Nketa (65).

A total of 304 properties in Mzilikazi have got call-ins, 14 in Pumula and 150 in Tshabalala.

In terms of phone calls made, as a debt recovery measure, the local authority has engaged 50 properties in Mzilikazi, Emakhandeni (150), Luveve (271), Pelandaba (153), Mpopoma (160), Lobengula (25), Pumula (90), Tshabalala (200) and 93 properties in Nkulumane.

In terms of the total debt owed to the local authority, domestic users owe the largest chunk pegged at US$19,4 million (68 percent), industrial and commercial debtors owe US$7,3 million (26 percent) and the Government US$1,8 million (seven percent). Sunday News