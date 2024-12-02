MWONZORA'S PROPERTY SEIZED

Politician Douglas Mwonzora’s law firm, Mwonzora and Associates, had its property attached last week in Belvedere after owing three-months’ rentals amounting to US$3750.

The rentals accrued from July to September this year.

The plaintiff, Simon Denhere, issued Mwonzora with summons demanding the rentals on September 19.

Denhere then made an application on ex parte basis (in Mwonzora’s absence) at the Harare Civil Court where he was granted leave to attach property.

The property, which included sofas, reception desk, office desk, four computers, two printers, office chairs and a generator, were attached through the Messenger of Court last Tuesday.

This was done in terms of Section 34 of the Magistrate Court Act which allows landlords or landladies to attach property of their tenants without notice if any tenant fails to pay rent.

It is meant to avoid suspicion that the tenant wants to leave the property without paying rent.

Denhere also applied for the law firm’s eviction at the property at No. 44 Eastcourt Road, Belvedere, Harare.

Mwonzora is also expected to pay US$1250 holding over damages if he wants to retain his property.

In return the politician has also filed an urgent chamber application for the discharge of Section 34 of the Magistrate ACT and the matter has been set down for hearing tomorrow.

In his application, Mwonzora argues that it was not necessary for Denhere to proceed by way of an ex parte application.

He also feels it was wrong for the Messenger of Court to remove the property in question, which includes case files of his clients, who had nothing to do with the issue.