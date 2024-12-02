ALLUVIAL MINING BANNED IN ZIM

This comes hardly a month after two Chinese companies were
banned from engaging in alluvial gold mining along Sanyati River that borders
Hurungwe and Nyaminyami districts.
Statutory Instrument 188 of 2024 indicates that anyone
found violating the regulations will be guilty of an offence and liable to a
fine not exceeding level 14, imprisonment for up to 12 months or both a fine
and imprisonment.
“No person shall, with effect from the promulgation of this
section, conduct alluvial mining activities or carry out prospecting for
alluvial deposits in or along any river or public stream (as that term is
defined in section 2(1) of the Water Act [Chapter 20:24]), whether or not (a)
they are in possession of a special grant; or an express written authority of
the minister responsible for the administration of the Act granted under
exceptional circumstances in terms of Statutory Instrument 92 of 2014; or an
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as required by section 97 of the
Environmental Management Act that authorises the alluvial mining in question;
or any authority, permit or licence whatsoever under whatever enactment issued
that purports to authorise alluvial mining activities or prospecting for
alluvial deposits,” the law read.
It further states that any special grant, written
authority, permit, licence, EIA or Environmental Management Plan referred to in
subsection 1 ceases to be valid or have any force or effect.
“Any person who contravenes subsection (1) shall be guilty
of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 14 or to imprisonment
for a period not exceeding twelve (12) months or to both such fine and such
imprisonment.
“The holder of any special grant or written authority
referred to in subsection (1)(a)(i) or (ii) who, immediately before the date of
promulgation of this section, was lawfully conducting alluvial mining
activities or carrying out prospecting for alluvial deposits shall, with effect
from the promulgation of this section, immediately cease such activities or
prospecting and must, no later than 30 days of such cessation, have carried out
such rehabilitation measures in terms of section 7 as may be appropriate in the
circumstances,” the law said. Newsday
