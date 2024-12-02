DIASPORAN RETURNS TO AN EMPTY HOUSE

A woman, who has been living and working in the United Kingdom for the past 24 years, returned home last month to an empty house.

Media Matimba claims her son Tawanda sold all her household property without her knowledge.

The matter came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Media was seeking the court’s intervention to deal with her son who she says is also verbally abusing her.

“I have been working in the United Kingdom for the past 24 years sending money to Tawanda for his upkeep and to take care of the house.

“When I came back last month I found the house empty, he sold everything including the pots, spoons, sofas, TV and some of my clothes.

“I am heartbroken, everything I worked hard for is gone, including the money I sent him to keep at the house.”

Tawanda claimed he sold the property to pay off debts that his mother left behind.

“I was trying to help her clear off some of the debts she left before relocating to the United Kingdom.

“I didn’t mean to cause her any harm,” he said.

Magistrate Meenal Naratom ordered Tawanda to return all the items he sold or pay back his mother the equivalent value of the property she lost. H Metro